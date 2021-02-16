COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKee Foods announced today that it is relaunching Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars. These delicious, chewy granola bars will make their way to store shelves in late February 2021.
Several years ago, Sunbelt Bakery® offered an Oatmeal Raisin variety. When it was discontinued, consumers relentlessly reached out through social media and our consumer care line asking McKee Foods to make their favorite flavor again. This granola bar treat features plump, sun-dried raisins and chewy oats that brand lovers rave about! These individually-wrapped bars are a convenient snack for on-the-go or snacking at home with your family.
Consumers will be able to easily spot the purple cartons with the iconic Sunbelt Bakery orange circle brand logo at the top on retail store shelves and displays. Each box is 8.27 oz with eight individually wrapped bars inside. The suggested retail price is $2.79.
"Nothing complements a snack craving like a Sunbelt Bakery granola bar! We are known for offering a unique range of flavor options for consumers, and bringing back classic oatmeal raisin was a no-brainer as we listened to our fans' requests," said Tara Wiese, Sunbelt Bakery brand manager. "Plump, sun-dried raisins pack extra chewy taste into this yummy new granola bar!"
ABOUT SUNBELT BAKERY®:
McKee Foods, a family-owned company based in Collegedale, Tenn., introduced the Sunbelt Bakery brand in 1982. The Sunbelt Bakery brand includes snack products, including chewy granola bars and fruit and grain bars. To learn more about Sunbelt Bakery® snacks, visit sunbeltbakery.com or follow Sunbelt Bakery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.4 billion, is a privately-held company based in Collegedale, Tenn. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife Ruth bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs more than 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.
Media Contact
Vincent Alexander Butler, Butler Consulting, +1 (423) 290-1470, vbutler@johngroup.com
Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR Manager, Sunbelt Bakery, (423) 238-7111 22440, mike.gloekler@mckee.com
SOURCE McKee Foods