ANAHEIM, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) has announced that it is bringing nine Brazilian food and beverage companies to Natural Products Expo West 2020 in Anaheim, California from March 3-7. At the show, which is the world's largest natural and organic products event, the Brazilian companies in attendance will showcase their high-quality natural foods to more than 86,000 industry professionals from around the world.
"With its remarkable capacity on agriculture and unparalleled biodiversity, Brazil has always been a natural hub for innovation in the food and beverage sector," said Sergio Segovia, President of Apex-Brasil. "As the global demand for organic and natural food continues to grow, Brazilian companies are actively expanding organic agriculture and responsible business practices to meet the needs of today's consumers. With this in mind, Natural Products Expo West is undoubtedly the perfect venue for demonstrating our progress thus far while underscoring our position as a global leader in agriculture export."
Brazil has experienced rapid growth in the organic food sector in recent years, driven by rising demand among global consumers. The country's organic food sales recorded $1 billion in 2018 alone, up 20 percent from the year prior, according to the Brazilian Council of Organic and Sustainable Production (Organis). Brazil has also expanded the amount of land dedicated to organic agricultural production over the last decade, reaching 1.1 million hectares in 2017. This expansion is in response to the current global environment in which consumers are increasingly seeking healthy and naturally produced foods. The International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) recently announced that global revenue of organic food surpassed $100 billion in 2018, citing data from the market research company Ecovia Intelligence.
Representing more than 3,600 exhibiting companies, Natural Products Expo West is an annual international gathering that shapes the future in healthy products. Emerging brands and industry pioneers alike introduce their latest innovations in not only the food and beverage category, but also in beauty and home, and supplements and nutrition. In connecting these companies with an American audience of buyers and suppliers, the event is aimed at making organic and natural products more readily available in the mainstream market while encouraging knowledge sharing across the industry.
The Brazilian companies participating in Natural Products Expo West this year will display a variety of organic foods at the Brazilian Pavilion on the trade show floor. The featured foods, all produced in and exported by Brazil, range from major commodities like sugar and coffee to iconic Brazilian foods like açaí and Yerba mate. Each of the nine Brazilian companies at the show will be offering free food samples to attendees throughout the event. Below is a list of Brazilian companies Apex-Brasil is sponsoring for Natural Products Expo West 2020:
- Jalles Machado: Jalles Machado produces Itajá organic sugar in accordance with the highest governance standards. Without using fertilizers, pesticides, and growth regulatory products, Jalles Machado produces its sugar organically by relying on various natural methods.
- USIBRAS: USIBRAS has been producing cashew nuts for more than 40 years. The company is committed to providing top-quality cashew nuts globally by operating two factories in Brazil, one in the U.S., and one in Ghana.
- Native: Native offers organic foods that are certified by internationally recognized institutions. Through its Quality Management Program, the company promises to provide healthy and tasty foods, including sugar, coffee, chocolate mix, linguine, mate, and juices.
- Petruz: Petruz sustainably cultivates its açaí in partnership with the Amazon rainforest's local riverside communities.
- Triunfo: Triunfo do Brasil is a family-owned business that has been producing organic Yerba mate in southern Brazil since 1934. To ensure the best quality, Triunfo maintains its own Yerba mate nursery and traces the entire production process.
- Concepta Ingredients (Sabará): Concepta Ingredients specializes in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with the company's Sociobiodiversity Enhancement Program. Based on its innovation and research, the company offers various exotic and organic ingredients.
- Dutra Café: Since 1950, Dutra Farms has been producing high-quality coffee in the Matas de Minas Gerais region. Specializing in the production of USDA certified organic coffee, the company has received numerous awards in national and international competitions.
- Goola Açaí: Goola is dedicated to serving not only its consumers through its healthy and tasty açaí but also the people who are involved in the production process.
- Bravo Açaí: Bravo specializes in producing premium, organic açaí pulps and sorbets, reduced in sugars and free of additives and artificial ingredients. With its large production capacity and advanced process, the company is already exporting to multiple regions across the globe.
About Apex-Brasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.
Media Contacts
Lilian Leão Alves
Apex-Brasil
lilian.leao@apexbrasil.com.br
+55 (61) 9 8462 0525
YeaJin Lee
Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of Apex-Brasil in the U.S.
LeeY@ruderfinn.com
931.237.1531