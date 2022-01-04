SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Launching exclusively today, Heali, a personalized nutrition health platform, has partnered with Boston Heart Diagnostics, a health diagnostics company, to provide patients and other program participants with more personalized nutrition recommendations and a better experience adhering to their eating plans. The partnership will be live to all Boston Heart Diagnostics patients ahead of Heali's public launch in Spring 2022.
Over the past decade, Boston Heart has provided over 90,000 individuals with personalized nutrition and lifestyle prescriptions based on the results of advanced cardiovascular risk testing and specific food preferences. With this new partnership in place, Boston Heart will take the step of providing exclusive access to the Heali app, which will provide a customized dietary plan. Boston Heart participants will receive a personalized Heali link that provides direct and immediate access to the app. Users will then receive important nutritional and dietary recommendations that are fully personalized for each individual using Heali's proprietary technology.
The Heali app is a cutting-edge personalized nutrition and food intervention platform that serves as a companion tool for patients with unique health and nutritional needs. It can provide recommendations that allow users to follow a heart-healthy lifestyle, reduce Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms, and follow specific dietary regimens like vegetarianism or gluten-free eating.
A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (https://www.jmir.org/2021/3/e24134/) shows some promising findings about Heali. Researchers at Arizona State University's College of Health Solutions evaluated the capacity and the influence of the Heali app in a randomized clinical trial pilot study.
In the study, two groups with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) were closely monitored over the course of 4 weeks. The group with access to educational materials and the Heali app had an average life satisfaction and life quality that was 2.6 times higher than the control group (which had access to educational materials, but not the Heali app).
From the conclusion of the study: "This initial study provides preliminary evidence that Heali may provide therapeutic benefit to its users, specifically improvements in quality of life and bowel habits. Although this study was underpowered, findings from this study warrant further research in a larger sample of participants to test the efficacy of Heali app use to improve outcomes for patients with IBS."
IBS is one of 25 medical conditions that Heali can help to support including Heart Disease, Depression and Osteoporosis.
"We are always looking for ways to improve patient outcomes, and Heali is a proven way to provide that additional support and care. Initial results from a test run excited us," says Dr. Michael Dansigner of Boston Heart Diagnostics.
Adding to it, Kyle Dardashti, Founder of Heali, said: "This partnership demonstrates Heali's ability to work with the most trusted of health diagnostics companies, and enable their customers & patients to adhere to dietary suggestions with our state-of-the-art food intervention platform."
About Heali
Heali is a technology company that hopes to revolutionize the way we use food as medicine. The Heali platform allows users to make more straightforward decisions about the foods they eat based on the recommendations of their medical providers and their personal nutritional needs.
Once users have identified their nutritional profile, they can browse millions of food products and recipes to find meals that work for them. Co-founded by CEO Kyle Dardashti and CSO Dr. William Brendel, PhD, Heali hopes to improve the world of personalized nutrition, one user at a time. Interested readers can sign up to get on the waitlist for Heali on iOS (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/heali-diet-nutrition/id1492658143) and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healiapp).
How Heali works
Heali helps users through every stage of planning and eating. It has access to more than a million different food recipes and grocery products, and automatically filters that archive of information to find foods and dishes that perfectly suit a user's dietary needs. Heali's ability to recommend substitutions for all ingredients means that even users with strict dietary needs can find creative and delicious meals they love.
Users have the ability to build a food "wish list" to keep their recipe and meal ideas organized. They can utilize menu scanning to learn more about the food options at local restaurants. They can use grocery product scanning to understand the potential health impact of the groceries they're buying at the store. There's even grocery delivery integration with Instacart for meals planning.
Millions of patients find it difficult to follow the nutritional advice of their medical providers. Complex dietary needs make it hard to find foods and recipes they genuinely enjoy. Accordingly, many patients deviate from their doctors' recommendations or end up avoiding some delicious foods entirely because they don't know if they're a good fit. Heali takes away the complexity and provides users with a streamlined and personalized way to follow a healthier lifestyle.
About Boston Heart Diagnostics
Boston Heart Diagnostics is focused on the treatment and prevention of disease by offering novel diagnostics that drive a personalized approach to improve patient health. It's currently one of the biggest advanced lipid panel testing companies in the world and has capabilities for nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, gel electrophoresis, genetic testing, general chemistry, immunoassay, and high-performance liquid chromatography. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonheartdiagnostics.com
