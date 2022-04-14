https://www.brewersfoods.com/ - Brewer's Crackers is an Up-Cycled cracker company driven to reduce food waste in the craft brewing industry. US Breweries produce over 1 billion tons of edible food waste each year that ends up in our already crowded landfills! These grains are a valuable by-product from the beer making process. We recycle these grains into our products. Our goal is to rise above other food companies by providing an honest, healthy, sustainable, and delicious product.