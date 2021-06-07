SPARKS, Nev., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian and Bridget Nelson are pleased to announce the launch of their new mobile pet food and supplies company – Pet Wants Sparks.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Sparks has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Sparks is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery to Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Incline Village, Truckee Meadows and the surrounding communities.
"I've always had animals in my life, especially dogs and cats. I love all animals. As I was thinking about going into business myself – which is something I've always wanted to do – I knew finding a way to work with animals would speak to my background and my passion. Pet Wants gives me an opportunity to help families feed their pets high-quality, fresh, nutrition-packed food that can help them live longer, healthier lives," Brian said.
Brian has spent the last 30 years in retail, including 17 years in the sporting goods industry. In that time, he has done everything from courtesy clerk to regional manager. Brian's wife, Bridget, co-owns the business and works in human resources. They have a daughter, Alexis, a Yorkie named Jake, a Black lab named Cabo and two cats – Kahn and Eza.
"Our journey to Pet Wants started when, as we were thinking about opening our own business, we were also researching our pets' food. We realized that, while we were buying more expensive food, we didn't know that it was made in huge factories and that it was sitting for months losing nutrition before we even bought it. We also never thought about how our 100-pound lab and our 10-pound Yorkie probably have different nutritional needs even though we were feeding them the same food," Nelson said. "We were impressed with Pet Wants because of the passion behind the products as well as the small-batch production and ability to completely customize your order for your individual animals. Having the right pet food can make a huge difference and we can help make that easy and convenient."
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
To learn more about Pet Wants Sparks, call 775-750-0480, email Brian.Nelson@PetWants.com or visit https://www.petwants.com/sparks/.
Media Contact
Brian Nelson, Pet Wants Sparks, 775-750-0480, brian.nelson@petwants.com
SOURCE Pet Wants Sparks