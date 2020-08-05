Brinker_Intl_Logo.jpg

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to review fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on August 12, 2020.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q4-2020-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call.  A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of March 25, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,675 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,622 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

