LOS ANGELES , July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Tastemade, a modern media company, and KCET, showcasing the best of PBS and the leading source for arts, culture and news in Southern California, announced that the Emmy® and James Beard Award®-winning series, BROKEN BREAD — hosted by restaurant entrepreneur and acclaimed chef, Roy Choi — has begun production of the second season. Season two is slated to premiere in early 2022, and will be broadcast on Tastemade and KCET/PBS SoCal/Link TV. Co-produced by Tastemade and KCET, the new season will explore the future of the restaurant industry, highlighting diverse, expert perspectives.
For viewers to catch up on season one, a marathon of all six episodes will be broadcast in Southern California on KCET on Sun., Aug. 8 from 4- 7 p.m. PT. Season one is available on demand on Tastemade and KCET.
"I am so excited to begin production on season two of BROKEN BREAD," said Chef Roy Choi. "I look forward to continuing our journey into how people, from the ground up, are changing the injustices of the world around them and defining their new existence through change, while also redefining the food world as we know it. Given the incredible conversations and truths that I was lucky enough to be a part of in season one, I know it's time to go even deeper and that's where season two will begin."
Series host, Chef Choi, will again lead viewers through each episode, as he seeks answers to questions affecting marginalized communities — through the lens of food — such as:
- How are the new generation of Mexican Americans using food as resistance to fight the forces of gentrification and erasure?
- What role does urban agriculture play in the fight for black food sovereignty, land ownership, and the climate?
Season two of the series focuses on the faces behind the changing food movement. It will highlight the AAPI experience, as well as what it is like to live on the Mexican side of the Mexican-American border, having one's experience be determined by an arbitrary line.
"After an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to season one, KCET is thrilled to be working with Roy Choi and Tastemade again on BROKEN BREAD," said Juan Devis, Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer for KCET and PBS SoCal. "The purpose of this show is more important than ever given the rapidly changing restaurant industry. The people that make up our food culture are doing incredible things in challenging situations. We look forward to sharing these stories from our local communities, which are sure to strike a chord in audiences everywhere."
"Our audience has made it clear that there is a true need for the stories of hope and inspiration that BROKEN BREAD brings to the screen," said Emily Mraz, Executive Producer and Head of Development, Tastemade. "We could not be happier to work with KCET once again, and to work through these complex conversations with a partner that shares our vision. Of course, no one cares more deeply about these subjects than Roy, who brings a unique perspective to the series as a chef, entrepreneur and storyteller."
"Tastemade is excited to bring our valued brand partners an opportunity to take part in such a unique, change-making series from one of the culinary world's leading voices," said Jeffrey Imberman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships, Tastemade.
Chef Choi will executive produce along with Tastemade's Emily Mraz and KCET's Juan Devis. His business partner, Natasha Phan, will serve as producer, and Avrielle Gallagher as supervising producer. The series is directed by Antonio Diaz, executive producer for KCET Original THE MIGRANT KITCHEN and founder of the culinary publication Life & Thyme.
ABOUT ROY CHOI
Roy Choi was born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Los Angeles, California. Roy is known as one of the architects of the modern food truck movement through Kogi BBQ by merging food and social media with community, and honoring the street food culture that laid the path before him. He is the host of the civic-minded, Emmy Award-winning series, Broken Bread, on Tastemade/KCET, which in 2020 won him a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Personality/Host" in a television series. On a global scale, Roy is co-host in the full-blown Netflix cooking series, The Chef Show, with Jon Favreau. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. In 2010, Food & Wine named him "Best New Chef." In 2013, his cookbook/memoir, L.A. Son, was a New York Times Bestseller. In 2016, he was named one of the "TIME 100 Most Influential People," and in 2017, LocoL received the first-ever Los Angeles Times "Restaurant of the Year" award. Roy resides in Los Angeles where he is a voice and advocate for street food culture past, present, and future, and the co-owner, co-founder, and chef of Kogi BBQ, Chego!, Best Friend at Park MGM Las Vegas, and LocoL.Instagram: @chefroychoi Twitter: @chefroychoi
TASTEMADE
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: http://www.tastemade.com. Tastemade on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | Pinterest | TikTok
KCET
KCET is part of the donor-supported community institution, the Public Media Group of Southern California, which was formed by the merger of PBS SoCal and KCETLink Media Group. As one of Southern California's two flagship PBS stations, KCET is on-air, online as well as in the community, and plays a vital role in the cultural enrichment of Southern California. KCET offers a wide range of award-winning local programming as well as the finest public television programs from around the world. Throughout its 55-year history, KCET has won hundreds of major awards for its local and regional news and public affairs programming, its national drama and documentary productions and its website, kcet.org. For additional information about KCET's original productions, web-exclusive content, programming schedules and community events, please visit kcet.org. KCET Originals and PBS programming are available to stream on the FREE PBS App on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Chromecast. KCET is also available to watch live on YouTube TV.
