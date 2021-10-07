NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broken Shed Vodka (http://www.brokenshed.com), a super-premium and award-winning vodka made in New Zealand, is honored to announce that it will once again participate in a two month-long promotion with Help Our Military Heroes (HOMH: http://www.helpourmilitaryheroes.org) during October and November, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides assistance to active duty service members and veterans.
Founded in 2009, HOMH is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing assistance to active duty service members and veterans who require wheelchair accessible ramp-entry, modified vehicles due to their wounds, injuries, and illnesses sustained while on active duty in the military. Back in November 2020, Broken Shed Vodka's partnership with HOMH resulted in a $10,000 donation that directly assisted injured veterans in need. Not only did the partnership last year contribute to providing veterans with wheelchair accessible ramp-entry, modified vehicles, but it also increased visibility of the meaningful work that HOMH does every year.
"We are honored to once again assist HOMH in their mission to help our nation's heroes," says Jean-Marie Heins, Chief Marketing Officer of Broken Shed Vodka. "Broken Shed Vodka has grown tremendously over the last year and we're grateful to partner with an organization that is near to our heart so we can give back to those that truly deserve it."
The two month-long promotion with Broken Shed Vodka and HOMH will work as follows:
- For every purchase by a liquor retailer, whether on-premise or off-premise, of a 750ml bottle equivalent of Broken Shed Vodka during the calendar months of October and November 2021, $1 will be donated to HOMH.
- 100% of the donations HOMH receives will go towards purchasing and customizing vans for disabled veterans across the country.
- This promotion will be active in the following states: CT, RI, MA, NJ, DE, DC, MD, WI, MO, KY, TN, MN, IL, CA, NV, CO, VT, NH, ME, MI, NC, MS, KS, IA and GA.
"We are most appreciative that, for the second year in a row, Broken Shed Vodka has chosen Help Our Military Heroes as the beneficiary of their annual promotion to help our nation's Veterans," said Laurie Hollander, President and Co-founder of Help Our Military Heroes. "Their support will provide much needed funding for the adapted vehicles that are crucial to restoring independence, mobility, and freedom to those veterans most in need, who have given so much while serving our nation with honor and courage."
For more information on Broken Shed Vodka and the promotion with HOMH, please contact Collin Smith at csmith@colangelopr.com or Matthew Hasbun at mhasbun@colangelopr.com. You can also learn more about the Help Our Military Heroes promotion at brokenshed.com/HOMH and about Help Our Military Heroes at helpourmilitaryheroes.org.
About Broken Shed Vodka:
Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's natural aquifer and spring waters, without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced. Learn more about Broken Shed Vodka at http://www.brokenshed.com.
About Help Our Military Heroes
HOMH is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to providing fully equipped, adaptive minivans to our country's most severely wounded, injured, and ill service members who sustained their injuries while on active duty. HOMH is donation-driven; ALL non-program expenses are paid by its founding and board members, which means 100% of public donations go toward the purchase of modified minivans for our heroes. HOMH recognizes that every case is different and works with each individual to provide a minivan with modifications specific to his or her needs.
HOMH was founded in December of 2009, and is run and staffed solely by volunteers. Our Board of Directors is composed of veterans, educators, philanthropists, and business executives who come together with one goal: to make life better for our wounded servicemen and women.
