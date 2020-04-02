JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryte Payment Solutions, Inc., is excited to announce its new plan to help restaurants remain viable during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. During this challenging time, Bryte is offering restaurants—free of charge—the ability to setup an online ordering service to help them keep their doors open, and their staff employed.
The consequences of social distancing, and of millions of Americans staying indoors, have been far-reaching. COVID-19 has already caused numerous businesses to suspend operations. The food service industry, in particular, has been hard hit, as restaurants are forced to layoff their staff.
Bryte Payment Solutions has been working with restaurants since it opened. Its president and co-founder, Dave Humphrey, knows that "restaurant staff are a vulnerable employee population." That is one of many reasons he wants to help them stay employed.
Often the people who cook and prepare food, or wait tables in dining establishments, struggle to make ends meet. Many of them work two or even three jobs, and have families to support or debts to pay.
The Bryte team has set up DontPanicTakeOut.com, for restaurant owners who want to retain their employees and their customers, but without using third-party vendors like UberEats or DoorDash.
"These platforms not only take a large percentage of your revenue, they also put your competitors in front of your customers," Humphrey said. "Not a good idea." Instead of being at the mercy of those vendors, he said "it's better to focus instead on driving your customers to your own online ordering system."
Bryte can help restaurants do this. "Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, we have waived all setup fees, all monthly fees. We charge a minimal service fee to the consumer, just like DoorDash and UberEats, but it's less," CEO Jason Felts said. "But unlike them, we charge you nothing. In fact, we don't even charge you to process the credit card transaction."
This free offer comes with no risks whatsoever—and Bryte already has support staff in place to assist restaurants. Bryte has also posted a four-step plan to help these businesses survive the next few months—and position themselves to be stronger than before. This includes great tips about how to use social media to advertise. Owners or managers can go to https://dontpanictakeout.com to learn more.
Humphrey reminds everyone of Robert Schuller's famous quote that says: 'Tough times never last. Tough people do."
Bryte Payment Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to providing efficient payment solutions, including funding options for businesses. Bryte has specialized in providing quality service to the retail, lodging, and restaurant sectors for almost a decade—and is paving the way to the future for merchants around the nation. Its goal is to accomplish this with the utmost transparency, integrity, and respect.
