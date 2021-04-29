NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the bubble tea market and it is poised to grow by USD 941.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the bubble tea market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Black tea is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing. However, the price volatility of raw materials may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC. are some of the major market participants. The rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing will offer immense growth opportunities, The price volatility of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bubble tea market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bubble Tea Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Black Tea
- Green Tea
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70533
Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bubble tea market report covers the following areas:
- Bubble Tea Market Size
- Bubble Tea Market Trends
- Bubble Tea Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the health benefits of bubble tea as one of the prime reasons driving the Bubble Tea Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Bubble Tea Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bubble tea market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bubble tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bubble tea market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bubble tea market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Coffee Pods Market- The coffee pods market is segmented by product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods and foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Dark Chocolate Market in the US- The dark chocolate market in the US is segmented by product (inorganic dark chocolate and organic dark chocolate) and distribution channel (offline distribution and online distribution). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Flavor
- Creamer
- Sweetener
- Tapioca balls and popping balls
- Others
Market Segmentation by Base ingredient
- Market segments
- Comparison by Base ingredient
- Black tea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Green tea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Base ingredient
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boba Box Ltd.
- Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.
- Fanale Drinks
- Fokus Inc.
- Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd.
- Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Lollicup USA Inc.
- Possmei international Co. Ltd.
- Troika JC.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/bubble-tea-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubble-tea-market-to-grow-by-usd-941-72-million-through-2025--key-drivers-trends-and-market-forecasts--17000-technavio-research-reports-301279947.html
SOURCE Technavio