IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For their World of Wieners event, Wienerschnitzel tapped into culinary delights from three different countries to create new dogs so delicious, they'll drive taste buds wild. The internationally-inspired fare will include the hearty Cuban Dog with Swiss cheese, pickle spear and Cuban mustard, the zesty German Dog topped with tangy sauerkraut and beer mustard, and the savory Aussie Dog with horseradish aioli, crispy bacon and grilled jalapeños. Now through May 17th, drop-in to Wienerschnitzel and get a World of Wieners dog FREE with purchase, and experience this flavor-filled journey for yourself with this coupon https://www.wienerschnitzel.com/coupon/free-wow-hot-dog-with-purchase-may-2020/.
"The delicious international flavors of our World of Wieners event will transport you around the world with just one bite," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "If you're craving a taste of adventure but your travel plans have been grounded, take a trip to your nearest Wienerschnitzel and try these three new dogs."
The World of Wieners event is available for a limited time only. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool on the top right.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.