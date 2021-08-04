CINCINNATI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Cincinnati-based elevated sports restaurant and bar franchise with more than 85 units across the globe, is turning up the heat this summer with a new limited-time menu.
Available through the end of August, Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering a new Blueberry Chipotle BBQ sauce and a Blueberry Chipotle BBQ Chicken Ringer sandwich. The new sauce brings together a sweet and spicy blend of blueberry and chipotle BBQ that's then tossed with the brand's signature fresh, never frozen wings. On the Blueberry Chipotle BBQ Chicken Ringer, the sauce is featured on a chicken sandwich featuring house beer-battered chicken breast that's topped with spicy slaw and mixed with candied pecans and dried cranberries.
"Every summer, we look to give our guests something that's new, fresh and exciting with our menu, and this year is no different with the debut of the unexpectedly delightful blueberry chipotle BBQ sauce," said Buffalo Wings & Rings Corporate Chef Dan Admire. "Blueberry and chipotle BBQ are perfect summer flavors that, when combined together, produce a sweet and spicy mix that really compliments our premium chicken offerings."
While the Blueberry Chipotle BBQ Chicken Ringer is available for a limited time only, this sandwich joins the new lineup of "Ringer" sandwiches from Buffalo Wings & Rings. The MVP Ringer, Buffalo Ringer and Korean Ringer were made permanent menu fixtures in June and were instantly popular with guests, who wanted high-quality chicken sandwich options.
The berry sweet menu items don't stop with food. Known for its signature cocktails, Buffalo Wings & Rings is also introducing a new summer-themed, thirst-quenching Blueberry Pomelo Hard Soda, featuring Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka shaken with Blueberry Real and topped with soda. All are available through the end of August.
"Understanding what our guests were looking for in the perfect chicken sandwich was just as important as how we crafted it," said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. "We spend hours developing and testing new products and we're thrilled with the response we've had for our new Ringers. Now, with our summer flavors, we have more to get excited about."
About Buffalo Wings & Rings:
Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 85 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.
