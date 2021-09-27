CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buffalo Wings & Rings, the 85-unit, Cincinnati-based restaurant and bar franchise, is announcing the launch of its new fall menu. Now through October 31, fans can enjoy the beer-inspired items on the menu while supporting a good cause. For the sixth year, Buffalo Wings & Rings is partnering with the American Cancer Society to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.
"Buffalo Wings & Rings is always looking to make an impact in the lives of the people in our communities, and this is one of the ways we have continued to support them beyond serving our crave-worthy wings and rings," said brand CEO Nader Masadeh. "Cancer affects the lives of so many of our customers both directly and indirectly. Our partnership with the ACS is a great example of how Buffalo Wings & Rings looks to give back to the communities and the people we serve."
To raise money, Buffalo Wings & Rings is selling #hopeherd koozies for $5 a piece, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. In addition, 25¢ from each ACS Chicken Ringer Sandwich will be donated to the organization.
"We know our guests will not only enjoy the new menu, but appreciate that their money is going to a great organization. Even if guests don't purchase a koozie or the ACS ringer, they can still give back," says Diane Matheson, the brand's VP of marketing. "On top of it all, we have other great food options just in time for fall."
Those other options include limited-time menu items like the Drunken Nachos, covered in house-made beer cheese, pulled pork, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and sweet BBQ sauce. Buffalo Wings & Rings will also debut its Drunken Chicken Tenders, served with beer cheese dipping sauce and fries in a three- or four-piece option. The brand will bring back its Skrewball Brownie Sundae, made with house-made chocolate ice cream and spiked with Skrewball peanut butter, whiskey, whipped cream, pretzels, caramel, chocolate sauce and a cherry.
The ACS Chicken Ringer is made with beer-battered chicken, beer cheese and smoked bacon, alongside caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Additionally, Buffalo Wings & Rings will feature Sam Adams Oktoberfest alongside the rest of its new menu items through October.
About Buffalo Wings & Rings:
Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu featuring a rotation of seasonal and diverse limited-time offerings, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, innovative sandwich options, hand-pressed burgers and fresh, never-frozen wings to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 85 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.
Media Contact
Eliza Larson, Mainland, 3125263996, llarson@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Buffalo Wings & Rings