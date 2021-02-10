NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built In NYC recently announced that SevenFifty was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, SevenFifty earned a place as one of 50 Best Small Businesses to work for. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.
"We're thrilled to be recognized for the work we've put into growing a diverse and inclusive community where all of our employees can thrive professionally," says Aaron Sherman, CEO, SevenFifty. "Being on the same list as these amazing companies is a testament to the commitment we've made to growing SevenFifty in a meaningful way for the people who work here, many of whom come from the beverage alcohol industry."
SevenFifty founders Aaron Sherman and Gianfranco Verga come from the beverage alcohol hospitality space and it has always been their vision to create a tech company by the drinks industry, for the drinks industry. Since the company was founded in 2011, they have brought a hospitality mindset to everything they do, both for customers and for employees.
The company offers benefits such as WSET certification training, full individual coverage for medical/dental/vision insurance, mental and physical wellness programs, flexible work schedules, unlimited vacation to rest and recover, and a huge focus on improving diversity, equity, and inclusion—including fair hiring practices that promote diverse applicants. As a distributed workforce, SevenFifty puts extra emphasis on the communication and project management tools they use to increase transparency, to maintain a strong company culture and work together to create innovative products for producers, importers, distributors, and restaurant and retail buyers.
"We are proud to offer an alternative career path for the skilled professionals in the beverage alcohol industry; 75% of our leadership team had careers in hospitality (distribution, sales, on-premise) before joining SevenFifty," says Erin McCann, Vice President of People Operations, SevenFifty. "We are building a company that serves the industry we love by finding folks with deep knowledge of how we can help, from data and software engineers, to beverage product content specialists, to marketers who know the drinks business. One of our values is 'Respect the Craft' and we do that by building empathy with those clients we're privileged to serve."
Built-in decides their annual winners for Best Places to Work using an algorithm with company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted certain criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion. While SevenFifty was founded in New York City, they have been fully remote since December 2019 and emphasize diversity in hiring, especially hiring from within the beverage alcohol industry. These forward-thinking practices have been commonplace in SevenFifty's culture before the world pushed toward these changes.
"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."
Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.
