ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) today reported third quarter 2020 results.
- Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.84 vs. $(10.57) in the prior year; $2.47 vs. $1.28 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences
- Strong results driven by outstanding execution across Bunge's global platform
- Exceptional Agribusiness performance driven by oilseed processing, which benefited from higher margins and volumes
- Edible Oils results better than expected; year to date results higher than prior year despite COVID-19 impacts
- Increasing full-year adjusted EPS outlook to between $6.25 and $6.75 based on strong Q3 results and improving market trends
- Overview
Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team delivered a strong third quarter with outstanding execution across our global platform, leveraging improving market trends. We achieved record crush utilization and captured exceptionally strong margins while supporting our customers and maintaining measures to protect the health of our employees. These results, and our performance over the past few quarters, reflect the meaningful changes we've made to our operating model, portfolio and financial approach.
"Looking into next year, we expect many of the favorable trends to continue with demand for our products remaining strong. We also expect additional global demand for vegetable oil from the growth of biofuels. With our strength in oilseed processing, in addition to our global origination and distribution capabilities, we believe we are well positioned to meet market demands and capitalize on this growth."
- Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
US$ in millions, except per share data
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to Bunge
$
262
$
(1,488)
$
594
$
(1,229)
Net income per common share-diluted
$
1.84
$
(10.57)
$
3.98
$
(8.87)
Mark-to-market timing difference (a)
$
0.85
$
(0.13)
$
0.97
$
(0.25)
Certain (gains) and charges (b)
$
(0.14)
$
11.30
$
0.32
$
11.50
Dilutive share basis difference - GAAP vs Adjusted (c)
$
—
$
0.68
$
—
$
0.69
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (d)
$
(0.08)
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
—
Adjusted Net income per common share-diluted (e)
$
2.47
$
1.28
$
5.26
$
3.07
Core Segment EBIT (e) (f)
$
420
$
202
$
1,305
$
709
Mark-to-market timing difference (a)
161
(25)
186
(47)
Certain (gains) & charges (b)
—
110
—
123
Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (e)
$
581
$
287
$
1,491
$
785
Corporate and Other EBIT (e)
$
(92)
$
(99)
$
(274)
$
(77)
Certain (gains) & charges (b)
—
30
71
45
Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (e)
$
(92)
$
(69)
$
(203)
$
(32)
Non-core Segment EBIT (e) (g)
$
23
$
(1,543)
$
(112)
$
(1,567)
Certain (gains) & charges (b)
—
1,604
—
1,607
Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (e)
$
23
$
61
$
(112)
$
40
Total Segment EBIT (e)
$
351
$
(1,440)
$
919
$
(935)
Mark-to-market timing difference (a)
161
$
(25)
$
186
$
(47)
Total Certain (gains) & charges (b)
—
$
1,744
$
71
$
1,775
Adjusted Total Segment EBIT (e)
$
512
$
279
$
1,176
$
793
(a)
Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories, and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity. See note 3 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for details.
(b)
Certain (gains) & charges included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for details.
(c)
Dilutive share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted represents the impact of using different weighted-average common shares outstanding in the denominators of the respective GAAP and Adjusted EPS calculations. See note 4 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for for details.
(d)
Retained earnings impact associated with an adjustment to the carrying amount of the redeemable noncontrolling interest recorded in respect of our 70% ownership interest in Loders. See note 5 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for for details.
(e)
Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per common share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website.
(f)
Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Edible Oils Products, Milling Products and Fertilizer reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities.
(g)
Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c.
- Third Quarter Results
Core Segments
Agribusiness
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Volumes (in thousand metric tons)
35,887
36,554
107,222
104,992
Net Sales
$
7,108
$
7,008
$
20,247
$
20,995
Gross Profit
$
355
$
249
$
1,229
$
791
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
(147)
$
(113)
$
(367)
$
(351)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
59
$
(57)
$
76
$
(76)
Income (loss) from affiliates
$
18
$
10
$
43
$
24
Segment EBIT
$
299
$
107
$
1,015
$
457
Mark-to-market timing difference
168
(25)
175
(47)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
92
—
102
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
467
$
174
$
1,190
$
512
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
85
$
—
$
95
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
—
$
0.56
$
—
$
0.63
Oilseeds (2)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Oilseeds EBIT
$
230
$
69
$
622
$
349
Mark-to-market timing difference
162
(25)
154
(47)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
68
—
77
Adjusted Oilseed EBIT
$
392
$
112
$
776
$
379
In Oilseeds, soy processing results were higher in South America, Europe and Asia, where margins increased from strong meal and vegetable oil demand, partially offset by slightly lower results in the U.S. Softseed processing results increased in all regions. Lower variable per unit costs also contributed to improved performance. Higher results in trading and distribution operations were due to increased margins and favorable positioning.
Grains (2)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Grains EBIT
$
69
$
38
$
393
$
108
Mark-to-market timing difference
6
—
21
—
Certain (gains) & charges
—
24
—
25
Adjusted Grains EBIT
$
75
$
62
$
414
$
133
In Grains, higher results were primarily driven by origination in South America, which benefited from strong execution and farmer selling as crop prices in local currency increased during the quarter.
Edible Oil Products
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Volumes (in thousand metric tons)
2,473
2,462
7,101
7,099
Net Sales
$
2,434
$
2,319
$
6,886
$
6,764
Gross Profit
$
177
$
160
$
451
$
450
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
(96)
$
(86)
$
(278)
$
(262)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
(3)
$
5
$
—
$
4
Income (loss) from affiliates
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment EBIT
$
76
$
59
$
173
$
161
Mark-to-market timing difference
(9)
—
8
—
Certain (gains) & charges
—
13
—
14
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
67
$
72
$
181
$
175
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
13
$
—
$
14
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
—
$
0.08
$
—
$
0.09
Edible Oil Products Summary
Results improved significantly from the second quarter, but were down from a strong prior year. Higher earnings in Brazil and Asia from improved demand in food processor and consumer retail channels were more than offset by lower earnings in North America and Europe.
Milling Products
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Volumes (in thousand metric tons)
1,180
1,131
3,455
3,349
Net Sales
$
416
$
437
$
1,213
$
1,293
Gross Profit
$
38
$
41
$
135
$
130
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
(22)
$
(24)
$
(70)
$
(75)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
1
$
—
$
1
$
3
Income (loss) from affiliates
$
(1)
$
—
$
(1)
$
—
Segment EBIT
$
16
$
14
$
64
$
61
Mark-to-market timing difference
2
—
3
—
Certain (gains) & charges
—
5
—
7
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
18
$
19
$
67
$
68
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
4
$
—
$
5
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
—
$
0.03
$
—
$
0.04
Milling Products Summary
Higher results in Brazil, which were primarily driven by increased volumes, were slightly offset by lower margins in Mexico. Results in the U.S. were comparable to last year.
Fertilizer
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Volumes (in thousand metric tons)
485
512
1,036
1,013
Net Sales
$
153
$
178
$
324
$
355
Gross Profit
$
30
$
28
$
61
$
44
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
—
$
(5)
$
(7)
$
(12)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
1
$
—
$
1
$
—
Income (loss) from affiliates
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Segment EBIT
$
29
$
22
$
53
$
30
Certain (gains) & charges
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
29
$
22
$
53
$
30
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Fertilizer Summary
Higher segment results reflected improved performance in our Argentine operation driven by higher margins, partially offset by lower volumes.
Corporate and Other
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Gross Profit
$
(3)
$
(1)
$
(2)
$
10
Selling, general and administrative
$
(87)
$
(91)
$
(270)
$
(239)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
(4)
$
1
$
(3)
$
2
Other income (expense) - net
$
2
$
(8)
$
1
$
150
Segment EBIT (a)
$
(92)
$
(99)
$
(274)
$
(77)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
30
71
45
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
(92)
$
(69)
$
(203)
$
(32)
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
(21)
$
(6)
$
48
$
6
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
(0.14)
$
(0.04)
$
0.32
$
0.05
Corporate
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Corporate EBIT
$
(94)
$
(95)
$
(220)
$
(235)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
30
5
45
Adjusted Corporate EBIT
$
(94)
$
(65)
$
(215)
$
(190)
Other
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Other EBIT
$
2
$
(4)
$
(54)
$
158
Certain (gains) & charges
—
—
66
—
Adjusted Other EBIT
$
2
$
(4)
$
12
$
158
Corporate and Other Summary
Corporate includes salaries and overhead for corporate functions, and Other comprises the results of Bunge Ventures and the Company's securitization, captive insurance and other activities. Total adjusted segment EBIT for Corporate and Other was comprised of $(94) million from Corporate and $2 million from Other for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares to $(65) million from Corporate and $(4) million from Other for the prior year period. The increase in Corporate expenses during the quarter primarily related to higher performance-based compensation driven by strong financial performance.
Non-core Segments
Sugar & Bioenergy
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
US$ in millions, except per share data
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Volumes (in thousand metric tons)
96
1,083
244
2,727
Net Sales
$
48
$
381
$
124
$
950
Gross Profit
$
5
$
(1,455)
$
7
$
(1,454)
Selling, general and administrative
$
—
$
(10)
$
(1)
$
(30)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
$
—
$
(78)
$
—
$
(80)
Income (loss) from affiliates
$
18
$
(2)
$
(118)
$
(3)
Segment EBIT
$
23
$
(1,543)
$
(112)
$
(1,567)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
1,604
—
1,607
Adjusted Segment EBIT
$
23
$
61
$
(112)
$
40
Certain (gains) & charges, Net Income (Loss)
$
—
$
1,604
$
—
$
1,607
Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings Per Share
$
—
$
10.67
$
—
$
10.69
Sugar & Bioenergy Summary
Segment results for this quarter reflected our share of the results of the 50/50 joint venture with BP. By contrast, third quarter 2019 reflected our 100 percent ownership of the Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations that we contributed to the joint venture in December 2019. Additionally, results of the joint venture are reported on a one-month lag.
Results in the quarter benefited from higher year-over-year average sugar and ethanol prices in local currency, as well as improved industrial efficiency and costs. Earnings in the third quarter of last year benefited from $32 million of lower depreciation due to our Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations being classified as held for sale.
Cash Flow
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2019
Cash used for operating activities
$
(2,128)
$
(1,313)
Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables
1,164
800
Cash used for operating activities, adjusted
$
(964)
$
(513)
Cash used for operations in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2,128 million compared to cash used of $1,313 million in the same period last year. Adjusting for the proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables, cash used by operating activities was $964 million compared with cash used for operating activities of $513 million in the prior year. This increase in cash used for operations was primarily driven by higher working capital levels, reflecting higher commodity prices and increased purchases of readily marketable inventory.
Income Taxes
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, income tax expense was $38 million and $151 million, respectively, compared to $(28) million and $70 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in income tax expense during 2020 is primarily due to higher pre-tax income in 2020.
- COVID-19 Update
Bunge continues to take proactive steps to protect the health and safety of its employees, their families and the communities in which it operates. Through an internal task force, the Company closely monitors developments related to the pandemic and provides guidance to its facilities worldwide. Each of Bunge's facilities around the globe is taking steps to respond to COVID-19 based on the nature of its operations and the actions being taken by local governments. The Company has continued to restrict travel, follow upgraded cleaning practices at its facilities and offices, require remote work arrangements for teammates wherever possible, reduce staffing in its production facilities and keep social distancing and other safety related measures in place.
Numerous countries around the globe, including places where Bunge operates production facilities or maintains offices, have continued to impose quarantines and significant restrictions, including shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders. Additionally, the rise in the number of observed COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world may lead to governments re-imposing travel and work restrictions or imposing additional restrictions. In locations where such restrictions are in place, Bunge has been deemed an essential or life-sustaining operation. To date, the Company has not seen a significant disruption in its supply chain, has been able to mitigate logistics and distribution issues that have arisen, and substantially all of its facilities around the world have continued to operate at or near normal levels. Bunge continues to monitor local, regional and national governmental actions that could limit or restrict the movement of agricultural commodities or products or otherwise disrupt physical product flows or its ability to operate in the future.
- Outlook
Excluding notable items and mark-to-market timing differences, we now expect full-year adjusted earnings of between $6.25 and $6.75 per share.
In Agribusiness, our improved outlook reflects our third quarter year-to-date results, the current market environment and forward curves.
In Edible Oils, we now expect adjusted results to be up compared to last year due to the strong performance of our consumer businesses and growing biofuel demand. Expected full-year adjusted results in Milling continue to be in line with last year.
In Fertilizer, we now expect full-year adjusted results to be slightly higher than last year.
Corporate and Other is expected to be comparable to last year, excluding Bunge Ventures.
For 2020, the Company expects an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 20% to 22%; net interest expense of approximately $230 million; capital expenditures in the range of $375 to $400 million; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $430 million.
- Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
- Additional Financial Information
Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date
The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and segment EBIT for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
(US$ in millions, except per share data)
Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to
Bunge
Earnings
Per Share
Diluted
Segment
EBIT
Quarter Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Core Segments:
$
—
$
(102)
$
—
$
(0.67)
$
—
$
(110)
Agribusiness
$
—
$
(85)
$
—
$
(0.56)
$
—
$
(92)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
—
(2)
—
(0.01)
—
(2)
Impairment charges
—
(72)
—
(0.48)
—
(79)
Expired indemnification asset
—
(11)
—
(0.07)
—
(11)
Edible Oil Products
$
—
$
(13)
$
—
$
(0.08)
$
—
$
(13)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
—
(1)
—
—
—
(1)
Impairment charges
—
(12)
—
(0.08)
—
(12)
Milling Products
$
—
$
(4)
$
—
$
(0.03)
$
—
$
(5)
Impairment charges
—
(4)
—
(0.03)
—
(5)
Fertilizer
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Corporate and Other:
$
21
$
6
$
0.14
$
0.04
$
—
$
(30)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
—
(5)
—
(0.04)
—
(8)
Income tax benefits
21
30
0.14
0.20
—
—
Impairment charges
—
(19)
—
(0.12)
—
(22)
Non-core Segment:
$
—
$
(1,604)
$
—
$
(10.67)
$
—
$
(1,604)
Sugar & Bioenergy
$
—
$
(1,604)
$
—
$
(10.67)
$
—
$
(1,604)
Sugar restructuring charges
—
(1)
—
(0.01)
—
(1)
Charges related to assets classified as held for sale
—
(1,603)
—
(10.66)
—
(1,603)
Total
$
21
$
(1,700)
$
0.14
$
(11.30)
$
—
$
(1,744)
See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.
Core Segments
Agribusiness
EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included $1 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the Company's Global Competitiveness Plan (GCP), recorded in SG&A, a further $1 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS, $79 million of PP&E impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, and an $11 million charge related to the reversal of an expired indemnification asset in connection with an uncertain tax position, recorded in SG&A.
Edible Oil Products
EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included $1 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the GCP, recorded in SG&A, and $12 million of PP&E impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS.
Milling Products
EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included $5 million of PP&E impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS.
Corporate and Other
Net Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included a $21 million benefit related to the reversal of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in Europe.
EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included $8 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the GCP, included in SG&A, and $22 million of impairment charges related to the relocation of the Company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A. Net Income also included income tax benefits of $30 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of which $19 million related to the favorable resolution of uncertain tax positions in Asia, and $11 million related to the lapse of statutes of limitations on unrecognized tax benefits in Europe.
Non-core Segment
Sugar & Bioenergy
EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included $1,524 million of impairment charges, recorded in COGS, and $79 million of foreign currency losses on intercompany loans no longer classified as permanently invested, recorded in Foreign exchange gains (losses). Both such items related to the classification of the Company's Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations as held for sale. EBIT for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 also included $1 million of restructuring charges, recorded in COGS.
Certain gains and (charges), year-to-date
The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
(US$ in millions, except per share data)
Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to
Bunge
Earnings
Per Share
Diluted
Segment
EBIT
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Core Segments:
$
—
$
(114)
$
—
$
(0.76)
$
—
$
(123)
Agribusiness
$
—
$
(95)
$
—
$
(0.63)
$
—
$
(102)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
—
(6)
—
(0.04)
—
(6)
Impairment charges
—
(78)
—
(0.52)
—
(85)
Expired indemnification asset
—
(11)
—
(0.07)
—
(11)
Edible Oil Products
$
—
$
(14)
$
—
$
(0.09)
$
—
$
(14)
Impairment charges
—
(12)
—
(0.08)
—
(12)
Acquisition and integration costs
—
(1)
—
(0.01)
—
(1)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
—
(1)
—
—
—
(1)
Milling Products
$
—
$
(5)
$
—
$
(0.04)
$
—
$
(7)
Impairment charges
—
(12)
—
(0.09)
—
(16)
Gain on arbitration settlement
—
7
—
0.05
—
9
Fertilizer
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Corporate and Other:
$
(48)
$
(6)
$
(0.32)
$
(0.05)
$
(71)
$
(45)
Severance, employee benefit, and other costs
(3)
(15)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(5)
(21)
Acquisition and integration costs
—
(2)
—
(0.01)
—
(2)
Commercial claim provision
(66)
—
(0.44)
—
(66)
—
Income tax benefits
21
30
0.14
0.20
—
—
Impairment charges
—
(19)
—
(0.13)
—
(22)
Non-core Segment:
$
—
$
(1,607)
$
—
$
(10.69)
$
—
$
(1,607)
Sugar & Bioenergy
$
—
$
(1,607)
$
—
$
(10.69)
$
—
$
(1,607)
Sugar restructuring charges
—
(4)
—
(0.03)
—
(4)
Charges related to assets classified as held for sale
—
(1,603)
—
(10.66)
—
(1,603)
Total
$
(48)
$
(1,727)
$
(0.32)
$
(11.50)
$
(71)
$
(1,775)
See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.
Core Segments
Agribusiness
EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $5 million of program costs related to the GCP, included in SG&A, $1 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to other industrial initiatives, recorded in COGS, $85 million of PP&E impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, and an $11 million charge related to the reversal of an expired indemnification asset in connection with an uncertain tax position, recorded in SG&A.
Edible Oil Products
EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $12 million of PP&E impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, $1 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the GCP, recorded in SG&A, and $1 million of acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan (Loders), included in SG&A.
Milling Products
EBIT for the nine month ended September 30, 2019 included $16 million of impairment charges at certain facilities subject to the Company's portfolio rationalization initiatives, recorded in COGS, and a $9 million gain related to an arbitration settlement in the U.S.
Corporate and Other
EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $5 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the GCP, recorded in SG&A, and $66 million in charges, primarily related to a provision against an aged receivable dating from 2015 that is now deemed uncollectable due to an anticipated legal settlement, of which $51 million was recorded in SG&A, and $15 million was recorded in Other income (expense) - net. Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 also included a $21 million income tax benefit related to the reversal of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in Europe.
EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $21 million of severance and other employee benefit costs related to the GCP, included in SG&A, $2 million of acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan, included in SG&A, and $22 million of impairment charges related to the relocation of the Company's global headquarters, recorded in SG&A. Net Income also included income tax benefits of $30 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, of which $19 million related to the favorable resolution of uncertain tax positions in Asia, and $11 million related to the lapse of statutes of limitations on unrecognized tax benefits in Europe.
Non-core Segments
Sugar & Bioenergy
EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $1,524 million of impairment charges, recorded in COGS, and $79 million of foreign currency losses on intercompany loans no longer classified as permanently invested, recorded in Foreign exchange gains (losses). Both such items related to the classification of the Company's Brazilian sugar and bioenergy operations as held for sale. EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 also included restructuring charges of $4 million, recorded in COGS.
• Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
(US$ in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
10,159
$
10,323
$
28,794
$
30,357
Cost of goods sold
(9,557)
(11,301)
(26,913)
(30,386)
Gross profit
602
(978)
1,881
(29)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(352)
(329)
(993)
(969)
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
54
(129)
75
(147)
Other income (expense) – net
17
(4)
37
201
Income (loss) from affiliates
35
8
(76)
21
EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1)
(5)
(8)
(5)
(12)
Total Segment EBIT (1)
351
(1,440)
919
(935)
Interest income
5
8
18
22
Interest expense
(56)
(86)
(195)
(249)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(38)
28
(151)
(70)
Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1)
—
2
3
3
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
262
(1,488)
594
(1,229)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1)
262
(1,488)
594
(1,229)
Convertible preference share dividends
(8)
(8)
(25)
(25)
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
12
—
2
—
Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders -
$
266
$
(1,496)
$
571
$
(1,254)
Add back convertible preference share dividends (b)
8
—
25
—
Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders
$
274
$
(1,496)
$
596
$
(1,254)
Net income (loss) per common share diluted attributable to
$
1.84
$
(10.57)
$
3.98
$
(8.87)
Weighted–average common shares outstanding - diluted (b)
149
142
150
141
(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.
(b) Approximately 8 million common shares that are issuable upon conversion of the convertible preference shares were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. Accordingly, the related convertible preference share dividends were excluded from Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders - diluted for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019.
• Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(US$ in millions)
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
291
$
320
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,623
1,705
Inventories (a)
6,463
5,038
Assets held for sale
395
72
Other current assets
4,729
3,113
Total current assets
13,501
10,248
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,720
4,132
Operating lease assets
871
796
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,083
1,194
Investments in affiliates
583
827
Other non-current assets
1,003
1,120
Total assets
$
20,761
$
18,317
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
$
1,610
$
771
Current portion of long-term debt
509
507
Trade accounts payable
2,708
2,842
Current operating lease obligations
233
216
Liabilities held for sale
283
4
Other current liabilities
3,589
2,255
Total current liabilities
8,932
6,595
Long-term debt
4,419
3,716
Non-current operating lease obligations
584
539
Other non-current liabilities
972
1,040
Total liabilities
14,907
11,890
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
403
397
Total equity
5,451
6,030
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
20,761
$
18,317
(a)
Includes readily marketable inventories of $5,354 million and $3,934 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Of these amounts, $4,166 million and $2,589 million, respectively, can be attributable to merchandising activities.
• Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September
(US$ in millions)
2020
2019
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) (1)
$
596
$
(1,220)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt
(126)
152
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
323
428
Deferred income tax (benefit)
51
(19)
Impairment charges
8
1,664
Other, net
177
1
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts receivable
(237)
(314)
Inventories
(1,679)
(55)
Secured advances to suppliers
(296)
(302)
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
260
(298)
Advances on sales
(119)
(172)
Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts
173
(320)
Margin deposits
(360)
145
Marketable securities
98
(309)
Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables
(1,178)
(767)
Other, net
181
73
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(2,128)
(1,313)
Investing Activities
Payments made for capital expenditures
(230)
(378)
Proceeds from investments
270
373
Payments for investments
(293)
(342)
Settlement of net investment hedges
67
(45)
Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables
1,164
800
Payments for investments in affiliates
(14)
(9)
Other, net
16
25
Cash provided by (used for) investing activities
980
424
Financing Activities
Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt
683
1,069
Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt
796
(27)
Proceeds from the exercise of options for common shares
2
8
Repurchases of common shares
(100)
—
Dividends paid to common and preference shareholders
(237)
(237)
Other, net
(15)
(17)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
1,129
796
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
5
(7)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(14)
(100)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
322
393
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$
308
$
293
- Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Total Segment EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT
Bunge uses segment earnings before interest and tax ("Segment EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual segments. Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT and Total Segment EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-Core reportable segments, and Total reportable segments together with its corporate and other activities, respectively. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, and Fertilizer segments. Non-Core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-Core reportable segments, together with its corporate and other activities.
Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, and Total Segment EBIT, respectively.
Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its reportable segments' operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.
Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) available for common shareholders
Adjusted Net Income (loss) excludes certain gains and (charges) and temporary mark-to-market timing differences as defined in note 3 below, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net Income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.
We also have presented projected adjusted net income per common share for 2020. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected net income per common share for 2020, the mostly directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the inability at this time to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to future market price movements over the remainder of the year.
Below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Bunge, to Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT:
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(US$ in millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge
$
262
$
(1,488)
$
594
$
(1,229)
Interest income
(5)
(8)
(18)
(22)
Interest expense
56
86
195
249
Income tax expense (benefit)
38
(28)
151
70
Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax
—
(2)
(3)
(3)
Total Segment EBIT
$
351
$
(1,440)
$
919
$
(935)
Agribusiness EBIT
$
299
$
107
$
1,015
$
457
Edible Oil Products EBIT
76
59
173
$
161
Milling EBIT
16
14
64
$
61
Fertilizer EBIT
29
22
53
$
30
Core Segment EBIT
$
420
$
202
$
1,305
$
709
Corporate and Other EBIT
$
(92)
$
(99)
$
(274)
$
(77)
Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT
23
(1,543)
(112)
(1,567)
Non-Core Segment EBIT
$
23
$
(1,543)
$
(112)
$
(1,567)
Total Segment EBIT
$
351
$
(1,440)
$
919
$
(935)
Mark-to-market timing difference
161
(25)
186
(47)
Certain (gains) & charges
—
1,744
71
1,775
Adjusted Total Segment EBIT
$
512
$
279
$
1,176
$
793
Below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss):
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(US$ in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge
$
262
$
(1,488)
$
594
$
(1,229)
Adjustment for Mark-to-market timing difference
126
(20)
146
(38)
Adjusted for certain (gains) and charges:
Severance, employee benefit, and other
—
8
3
22
Impairment charges
—
107
—
121
Sugar restructuring charges
—
1
—
4
Expired indemnification asset
—
11
—
11
Gain on arbitration settlement
—
—
—
(7)
Acquisition integration costs
—
—
—
3
Charges related to assets classified as held for sale
—
1,603
—
1,603
Commercial claim provision
—
—
66
—
Income tax (benefits) charges and Interest
(21)
(30)
(21)
(30)
Adjusted Net income (loss) available for common shareholders
$
367
$
192
$
788
$
460
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted (a)
149
150
150
150
Adjusted Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
$
2.47
$
1.28
$
5.26
$
3.07
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
149
142
150
141
Adjustment for stock options, restricted stock units, and convertible
—
8
—
9
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, adjusted
149
150
150
150
(a) Approximately 6 million and 8 million outstanding stock options and contingently issuable restricted stock units were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and approximately 6 million and 8 million outstanding stock options and contingently issuable restricted stock units were not dilutive and not included in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- Notes
(1)
A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge
$
594
$
(1,229)
EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest
5
12
Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax
(3)
(3)
Net income (loss)
$
596
$
(1,220)
(2)
The Oilseed business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of; global oilseed processing activities, primarily related to the crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the trading and distribution of oilseeds and oilseed products; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures.
The Grains business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of; global grain origination activities, which principally conduct the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat, barley, rice and oilseeds at our network of grain elevators; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities and other third parties.
(3)
Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, readily marketable inventories (RMI), and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business.
(4)
Dilutive share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted represents the impact of using different weighted-average common shares outstanding in the denominators of the respective EPS calculations. The use of different denominators is necessary as, on a GAAP basis, the Company was in a net loss position, and as such no additional dilutive shares were included in the GAAP EPS calculation, as such inclusion would be antidilutive. However, on an adjusted basis, after excluding certain gains and charges, the Company is in an adjusted net income position, which necessitates the inclusion of additional dilutive shares associated with stock options, restricted stock units, and shares issuable upon the conversion of the convertible preference shares, in the Adjusted EPS calculation.
(5)
In the reconciliation of Net income (loss) per common share - diluted ("GAAP EPS") to Adjusted Net income (loss) per common share - diluted ("Adjusted EPS"), the item "Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest" represents the impact on GAAP EPS of a retained earnings adjustment associated with the carrying amount of the redeemable noncontrolling interest recorded in respect of our 70% ownership interest in Loders. The carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interests is the greater of: (i) the initial carrying amount, increased or decreased for the noncontrolling interests' share of net income or loss, equity capital contributions and distributions or (ii) the redemption value. Any resulting increases in the redemption value, in excess of the initial carrying amount, increased or decreased for the noncontrolling interests' share of net income or loss, equity capital contributions and distributions, are affected by corresponding charges against retained earnings. Additionally, any such charges to retained earnings will affect Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders as part of Bunge's calculation of GAAP EPS.
Bunge's management excludes the "Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest" from its calculation of Adjusted EPS, on the basis that it is independent of the Company's operations. However, such charges reverse only to the extent that Loders' net income levels result in the carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interests, calculated as described above, exceeding the redemption value.