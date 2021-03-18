WEST GROVE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bushel and Berry®, the collection of homegrown berries from Star® Roses and Plants, is excited to announce the introduction of three new strawberry plants for 2021. These ornamental, everbearing strawberries are the first non-blueberry additions to the collection since the Baby Cakes® blackberry plant was introduced in 2016.
The three new strawberry varieties are as follows:
Rosy Belle™ is both beautiful and tasty with rose, pink blooms and sweet berries that grow abundantly from spring until frost. It's perfect as a border plant or grown in pots. Rosy Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 6-9" high.
Scarlet Belle™ has scarlet red blooms with yellow centers that produce juicy strawberries all season. Plant in patio pots, hanging baskets, or garden beds for a rewarding and scrumptious crop. Scarlet Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 8-12" high.
Snowy Belle™ is a deliciously sweet treat to grow in the garden and enjoy at the table. This strawberry variety has big, white flowers that produce an abundance of flavorful fruit. Snowy Belle™ has a cascading habit that will reach 8-10" high.
"These delicious strawberries are reliable with great performance that offer fruit for consumers all season long," says Kristen Pullen, Bushel and Berry® Program Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. "Plant them up in containers or hanging baskets where your fruit can easily be picked and enjoyed."
With edible gardening continuing to rise among consumers, these compact, everbearing strawberries are a versatile addition to any garden space offering fruit all season.
For more information on these new varieties, visit http://www.bushelandberry.com.
About Bushel and Berry®
Bushel and Berry® is a collection of easy-to-grow, exceptionally beautiful and delicious berry plants for the home garden. With many stunning and easy-to-care-for varieties to choose from, Bushel and Berry® is revolutionizing the way we bring food to the table.
