AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buyer's Guide continues its tradition of giving back to the local community with a 3rd quarter donation to the Central Texas Food Bank, an Austin-based charitable organization.
Each quarter, Buyer's Guide donates a portion of its revenue to a charity chosen by our employees. Giving back to our local community is part of the mission of our site and we look forward to doing even more for these organizations in the years to come. This quarter, Buyer's Guide is thrilled to announce that the recipient for our Q3 charity donation was the Austin Food Bank.
"The Buyer's Guide team is thrilled to be able to support these critical charities in the Austin area. Many of our team members are based in Austin and we are so grateful to be able to support this wonderful city and community," said Katy Hall, Chief Operating Officer of BuyersGuide.org.
Founded in 1981, the Central Texas Food Bank offers a 4,200-square foot kitchen allowing for on-site meal preparation for multiple programs, culinary job training, and volunteer opportunities for individuals and organizations. The organization also focused on advocacy of public policy priorities, including fresh food for low-income families and healthy meal deliveries for low-income senior citizens.
The donation from Buyer's Guide will be used to address food security, improving nutrition education, and getting fresh meals in the homes of families in need throughout the Austin community.
Buyer's Guide offers an innovative platform that uses algorithms to sort through thousands of user decisions, allowing them to provide customers with superior product recommendations and insights to make smarter purchasing decisions. Comparing thousands of products and services, BuyersGuide.org is available to users at https://buyersguide.org.
Buyer's Guide is owned and operated by parent company Wickfire LLC, a leading digital marketing company focused on search marketing, working with partners on the pay-for-performance model. Since 2011, Wickfire has helped more than 100 million users search for products, services, and discounts online.
Charities that would like to be considered for a quarterly grant from Buyer's Guide can learn more by sending an email to charitypartnerships@buyersguide.org.
