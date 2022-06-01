BYROE, the luxury superfood skincare collection, finally spills the tea on the latest addition to the cult-favorite brand. Today, BYROE releases the three formulas selected to start the brand's venture into tea-infused skincare: English Breakfast Tea Treatment Essence, Hibiscus Tea Glow Mist, and Rose Tea Eye Cream.
English Breakfast Tea Treatment Essence ($84/120 ML) — Shake up this black tea enriched essence to create a lusciously creamy texture. This restorative formula includes natural caffeine to aid in de-puffing and firming the skin, kombucha which contains natural probiotics, Vitamin C and Vitamin B which regenerate tired skin, and strong skin barrier protectors such as Pro-Vitamin B5 and squalene. This essence has been clinically proven to help skin retain moisture by 132.33% immediately after application.
Hibiscus Tea Glow Mist ($63/150 ML) — This glow-boosting facial mist is infused with powerfully hydrating hibiscus flower, collagen boosting plant-based calendula retinol, and acne-fighting raspberry seed oil. This juicy blend of hibiscus and probiotics create the ultimate make-up refreshing and skin illuminating mist. This mist has been clinically proven to alleviate skin redness in just 1 minute.
Rose Tea Eye Cream ($76/20 ML) — This detoxifying eye cream is packed with the premature aging combatant damask rose flower water, HydraRose which is a proprietary infusion of three different types of roses that soothe inflammation and irritation, and vegan collagen which boosts skin elasticity and firmness This eye cream has been clinically proven to brighten the under eye area immediately.
Until now, all BYROE products have been inspired by the idea of taking the same dense nutrition found in salads into skincare. "We felt that tea was the natural continuation of the brand. Oftentimes a cup of tea goes hand-in-hand with a nourishing salad, bringing detoxing benefits to an already wholesome meal," says Amy Roe, founder of BYROE. "With the new Tea Collection, we continue to honor the concept of taking care of your body and skin by feeding it the nutrients it needs to thrive through holistic ingredients."
As of June 1st, all products will be available at http://www.byroe.com and on Amazon. Affiliates include Share-a-Sale and Skimlinks.
To learn more about BYROE visit BYROE.com or follow at @byroe_official.
