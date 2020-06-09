C³ and 3-Michelin-Star Chef Dani García Partner to Create Global Culinary Brands Casa Dani and Minük by Dani García

Sam Nazarian's Revolutionary Platform, C³, A Cutting-Edge Food and Beverage Ecosystem, To Develop with García Full-Service and Quick Service Culinary Mediterranean Concepts with a Spanish Flair, First Outpost to open at C³'s the Citizens New York Food Hall and Virtual Kitchens Located at Manhattan West