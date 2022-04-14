Strong, Proven Leader Will Continue to Drive Company's Strategic Plan
ST. HELENA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. Mondavi & Family, one of the country's most iconic wine names, today announced the promotion of David S. Brown to the offices of President and CEO, and he will have a seat on the Board of Directors. Brown will continue to lead the national sales team at C. Mondavi & Family in addition to his new responsibilities at the over 160-year-old, family-owned wine company, which includes Charles Krug, Napa Valley's oldest winery and California's first tasting room.
"David is a strong, proven leader who has excelled since joining C. Mondavi & Family, and we're pleased that he will be assuming these key leadership roles for the company," said brothers and co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr. in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for David and confidence in his ability to continue execution of our strategic plan."
"This is an extraordinary opportunity to lead one of Napa's oldest wine companies, one with a storied past and an amazing future," Brown said. "I'm grateful for the trust the family has placed in me and look forward to continuing to build the family's vision for the future of the brand."
Brown's appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds Judd Wallenbrock, who is retiring. "The family thanks Judd for his leadership and the positive changes he has driven over the last five years and the role he played in setting up C. Mondavi & Family for success," the brothers said.
David S. Brown brings three decades of sales, marketing and operational leadership to his new position. Prior to joining the C. Mondavi & Family company in 2017, Brown served as chief sales officer at Pasternak Wine Imports. Before that he was vice-president of sales for Treasury Wine Estates, and held prior sales and marketing positions with Mars, Inc., Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Brown earned his B.A. from The Ohio State University.
About C. Mondavi & Family
C. Mondavi & Family is a St. Helena based wine company founded in 1861 and purchased by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi in 1943. Owned and operated by co-proprietors, Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, the C. Mondavi & Family portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, French Blue, West + Wilder, and Flat Top Hills. With the third, fourth, and fifth generations at the helm, the family holds 800 acres of Napa Valley land and additional vineyards in Yolo County. For more information visit cmondavifamily.com.
