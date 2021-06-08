CORONA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, foodtech innovator Cadence Kitchen announces its first-ever online availability in partnership with Cuisinery Food Market, a distributor of European specialty food items and ingredients. As one of the only brands in the United States using a high-tech liquid nitrogen flash-freezing technique for convenient, chef-quality home dining, Cadence Kitchen entrées and sides are now shipping from Cuisinery throughout the continental U.S.
An array of Cadence Kitchen menu items are now available for online ordering from Cuisinery, bringing the brand's chef-made meals that cook from flash-frozen to ready-to-eat in about 10 minutes or less to consumers' doorsteps. With intricate flavor profiles, premium ingredients and a globally-inspired menu, Cadence Kitchen dishes are a natural fit alongside Cuisinery's existing offering of specialty, chef-quality ingredients not typically found in the U.S.
"The addition of Cuisinery as a distribution partner compliments our core value of revolutionizing the way people access and prepare their meals," said Cadence Kitchen President Alex Klein. "We are thrilled to launch with Cuisinery and expand the reach of our brand to consumers across the country."
A curated selection of Cadence Kitchen dishes is now available on the Cuisinery Food Market website for online ordering and delivery within 24 to 72 hours, as well as at two brick-and-mortar Cuisinery locations in New Jersey and Florida.
"Adding Cadence Kitchen's products to our offering seemed natural for us as their concept of chef-quality ready-made meals is exactly what we are offering to our customers," said Guillemette Manes, Project Manager at Cuisinery Food Market. "Cuisinery comes from the foodservice industry, where we have been providing quality food ingredient to chefs for years. We are now offering the same quality products to the customers those chefs have been using for long time in their kitchen for a good reason: they are convenient, cost effective and high quality."
The Cadence Kitchen dishes offered by Cuisinery include:
Entrées
- Prime Rib Beef Roast Stroganoff
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Scallops Carbonara
Sides
- Lemon Risotto
- Mexican Style Street Corn
Cadence Kitchen's launch with Cuisinery adds to its existing availability at more than 250 supermarket locations with partners in California, the Midwest and North Carolina including Bristol Farms, Gelson's Markets, Food Lion, Fresh Thyme, Save Mart & Lucky Supermarkets, Meijer, New Pioneer and Schnucks.
To see store locations, browse the Cadence Kitchen menu, learn more about the company's nitrogen flash-freezing technology and more, please visit http://www.cadencekitchen.com/.
About Cadence Kitchen
Creators of delicious, convenient and sustainable meal solutions, Cadence Kitchen is a foodtech company that uses flash-freezing technology to create a new way to sustainably enjoy chef-quality food at home. With a wide range of international menu items, creative flavor profiles and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Cadence Kitchen meals go from flash-frozen to ready-to-eat in 15 minutes or less.
Please visit http://cadencekitchen.com/ to learn more about our menu, technology, culinary process and to see a store locator.
About Cuisinery Food Market
With a strong experience in the professional kitchens for decades, purveying fine ingredients for renowned chefs across the country, Cuisinery Food Market now offers chef-inspired cuisine to home cooks and food enthusiasts across the country. From exclusive and carefully selected meat and seafood, to authentic French and European specialty food, the company strives to delivering the best-tasting and highest quality products to your doorstep.
To learn more about Cuisinery, visit https://www.cuisineryfoodmarket.com
