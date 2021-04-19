The Café Bustelo® El Café del Futuro Scholarship is helping 2020 recipient Josefina Baltazar work toward her career in social services. Josefina is one of 20 recipients of the 2020 scholarship. The 2021 scholarship application process is now open: 25 students will each be awarded $5,000 to help further their educational goals, an increase from previous years in honor of the brand’s partnership with upcoming film IN THE HEIGHTS.