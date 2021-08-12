COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The July 20 Grand Opening of Calabria Coffee in the heart of the Village of New Hartford, New York realized a six-year dream for Owners Bryce and Erika Lamberto.
"After several years working in the hospitality industry in Las Vegas, building our own coffee shop was a big passion project for us!" Erika said.
A few months after moving to Bryce's hometown of New Hartford, the couple began planning Calabria Coffee.
To learn how to open and run a coffee shop, they turned to award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
They discovered the Ohio roaster through Coffee Chaos in Erika's hometown of Midland, Michigan. The independent coffee shop opened in 2004 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
"We knew right away we wanted Crimson Cup to be our coffee partner!" Erika said.
Over 200 entrepreneurs in 30 states have started thriving coffee shops through Crimson Cup and its 7 Steps to Success program.
The program grew out of a book written by company Founder and President Greg Ubert. Now in its second printing, Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee lays out a road map for independent coffee shop success.
"A big part of our mission is to help entrepreneurs like Bryce and Erika achieve their dreams of opening independent coffee shops serving their local communities," Ubert said.
As a coffee shop startup consultant, Crimson Cup guides new coffee shop owners every step of the way, from writing a strong coffee shop business plan to choosing equipment, hiring and training employees and much more.
Calabria Coffee is one of 10 new coffee shops that opened through the 7 Steps program in the first half of 2021. At least another eight shops are on schedule to open in the second half of 2021.
Erika found Step One, Focus on the Location, the most valuable of the 7 Steps. "Without an excellent location, the rest might not have come together or been possible for us."
A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise and industry leading coffee shop supplies.
The roaster specializes in helping entrepreneurs create coffee businesses that fill a unique niche in their local communities.
Supporting the New Hartford community is a key goal for the Lambertos.
"Growing up here, there wasn't a place where people could hang out," Bryce said. "So, we created one!"
"Other than making high-quality beverages and providing excellent customer service, supporting our community is a top priority. Our goal is to be more than just another coffee shop; we want to have a positive impact on people and our community."
The coffee shop takes its name from Italy's Calabria region, the ancestral home of the Lamberto family. Interior décor includes several call-outs to the region.
Guests enjoy indoor and outdoor seating, along with free Wi-Fi for those who want to work or study at the shop.
The Lambertos also plan to utilize a service window for mobile orders and walk-up service.
New Hartford coffee drinkers love the coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup.
"We hear all the time that it's better than the coffee chains," Erika said.
Crimson Cup coffee ranks among the best in the nation. Among other honors, the roaster won 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, which recognize the country's best-tasting and most sustainably sourced coffees.
In just a few months, the shop has attracted almost a thousand Facebook followers.
One Facebook reviewer proclaimed, "I'm here to write a rave review about Calabria Coffee!!! The place is beautiful, classy, black and white interior… But the best was the coffee and the fabulous service."
Erika said working with Crimson Cup helped put Calabria Coffee on the path to growth. "The amount of support and guidance we received was so instrumental in the initial success of our business."
Bryce offered this advice for prospective coffee shop owners: "Take it one step at a time, follow your intuition, and don't let anyone else dictate your future or tell you your dreams or goals aren't achievable. Anything is possible when you don't give up and keep moving forward."
Calabria Coffee is open seven days a week at 52 Genesee Street in the heart of the Village of New Hartford. Follow the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages for news and updates.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
