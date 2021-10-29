Chuck E. Cheese Boo-Tacular (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)

Chuck E. Cheese Boo-Tacular (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)

 By CEC Entertainment, LLC

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Chuck E. Cheese is launching his first EVER Entertainment special on YouTube! Chuck E. Cheese fans and guests from around the world will be able to watch our first-ever 30-minute Halloween Special on YouTube and YouTube kids: "The Best of The Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show!" There will be some spooky surprises and fun for all who tune-in.

WHY: Chuck E. Cheese loves Halloween and dressing up in costumes like the rest of us! Afterall, we're all just kids at heart. Chuck E. Cheese understands that Halloween may be a little different this year for some kids and parents and he wants to provide a safe, stay-at-home alternative for families to create a special, unique experience!

WHEN:  Friday, October 29th, 2021, at 3:00 CST

WHERE: Chuck E. Cheese - YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/chuckecheese

PR CONTACT: Ellie Heckman, eheckman@currentglobal.com, 312-286-1098

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-ghouls-and-goblins-who-love-halloween-and-chuck-e-cheese-chuck-e-is-making-history-today-and-he-wants-you-to-be-a-part-of-it-let-the-countdown-begin-301412197.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.