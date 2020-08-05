ST. LOUIS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether camps have closed or people are in the throes of figuring out the school year ahead, parents are stretched thinner than ever. Starting today, "Camp Panera" is here to give parents a break, offering free kids' entertainment, and for 2,500 lucky parents, gift cards for a kids meal to take one item off their 'to-do' list. Panera has partnered with lovable kids' band Koo Koo Kanga Roo on an interactive variety show to provide a virtual camp experience. To watch the show and learn how to win a free $20 gift card, go to PaneraBread.com/CampPanera.
"We understand how tough it is for parents this year, and we empathize with those that are taking on so many roles, from camp counselor to cafeteria cook, so we wanted to find a way to help," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand and Concept Officer for Panera Bread. "That's why we created Camp Panera, to take making lunch and entertaining the kids off of parents' plates—even for just a half-hour. It's another expression of our Panera Warmth – a way to show parents we're here for them."
Parents, Here's How to 'Send' Your Kids to Camp Panera:
- Starting today, anyone can visit www.PaneraBread.com/CampPanera to tune into the Camp Panera virtual camp experience with Koo Koo Kanga Roo.
- To enter for a chance to win one of 2,500 $20 e-Gift cards, email CampPanera@panerabread.com – winners will be chosen at random*
Available now at PaneraBread.com/CampPanera, Koo Koo Kanga Roo members Bryan and Neil are taking on the role of Panera Camp counselors and hosting a variety show for families to sing and dance along. The band has a long history of being Panera fans, releasing the album "Fast Casual" in 2018, entirely inspired by Panera and featuring songs including Bread Bowl, U Pick 2 and more.
At Panera, on top of favorites like Mac & Cheese, Grilled Cheese and Broccoli Cheddar soup, kids can choose almost any item on the Panera menu as a smaller sized entree, resulting in nearly 180 menu combinations. Panera's menu is full of freshly-prepared offerings parents can trust to be free from artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners or colors from artificial sources as defined on Panera's No No List.
About Panera Bread
Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.
So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No shortcuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.
These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.
We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.
As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,128 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).
