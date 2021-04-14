ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candoni De Zan Family, a leader in the Italian wine industry, has added organic Pinot Noir and organic Cabernet Sauvignon to its organic wine collection. Additionally, the company has updated the labels for the organic wine bottles to reflect their Italian roots.
The full organic wine collection now includes the following wines made with organic grapes: Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Each of the wines in the organic wine collection is certified vegan and gluten-free.
"Our family is always looking for new ways to bring quality wine to the table to share with loved ones while contributing to an important movement that provides pleasure, health, and good will to the Earth and all of its inhabitants. We're very excited to add Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon to our Organic Wines Collection," states Barbara De Zan, Candoni De Zan Family member and owner.
In efforts to better serve the environment, the packaging comes from recyclable material and is completely recyclable. The Etruscan life motif remains the backbone of the artwork on the label.
"What many don't know is that the Etruscans lived in Italy before the Romans and were the first winegrowers in Italy. With our new packaging we wanted to illustrate our Italian roots," says Elviana Candoni, Candoni De Zan Family member and owner.
Elviana explains the concept behind the label in detail: "The Etruscans cultivated vines in the same manner they saw these plants grow wild in the woods. The vine is a climbing shrub, a species of liana. In the woods, its natural environment, it tends to climb up a tree to reach the light as much as possible. Today the Etruscan cultivation system name is 'married vine' or 'vite maritata' in Italian. The vine is like 'married' to the tree. Both the Horse sculpture and the Animal Vessels depicted on the label come from the original Etruscan pottery. The vessels were originally used to preserve wine."
The new labels also clearly identify the wines as vegan-friendly and gluten-free certified. "We understand there are many who search for organic, vegan, and gluten-free certified wines, and we hope the new labels will make it easier for people to find," says Armando De Zan, Candoni De Zan Family member and owner..
Candoni De Zan Family looks forward to making the world a better place by providing more organic wine options across the United States and other parts of the world. The company has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation for eight years and has helped plant 40,000 trees in the US alone. The new wines made with organic grapes will further assist in supporting the family's mission of growing a greener world.
To learn more about the Candoni De Zan Family's organic wines collection, visit: https://www.candonidezanwines.com/wines/candoni/candoni-wines/organic-wines-collection/.
About Candoni De Zan Family Wines
The Candoni De Zan Family is based out of the Veneto region of Italy. Specializing in traditional Italian wine made from organic grapes and sustainable practices, the company's wine is proudly distributed throughout the United States by Arel Group Wine & Spirits. Experts in wines traditional to Italy, the Candoni De Zan Family produces under the labels of Candoni, Carletto, Ricco, and Tenuta Polvaro. To find out more about the Candoni De Zan Family's extensive list of offerings, visit https://www.candonidezanwines.com. Use the Where To Buy tool online to find a store near you.
