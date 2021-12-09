CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Candoni De Zan Family is proud to announce that wines from their Candoni, Ricco, and Tenuta Polvaro labels have won a variety of medals at the 19th Annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 Rodeo Uncorked!® International Wine Competition.
This year, the esteemed competition was held November 12th-14th, and featured 2,862 entries from 17 countries, including France, Spain, Israel, Peru, Argentina, South Africa, and Italy. At the close of the event, wines produced by the Candoni De Zan Family won a total of 13 medals.
In addition to the double gold, gold, silver, and bronze medals, the Italian wine company was thrilled to learn that they were named Class Champion as well as Reserve Class Champion in three categories. The full list of Candoni De Zan Family winning wines from this year's event is as follows:
Class Champion: Ricco Peach Moscato, Italy, NV – Double Gold Medal
Reserve Class Champion: Candoni Moscato, Provincia Di Pavia IGT, NV – Double Gold Medal
Reserve Class Champion: Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio, Venezia DOC, 2019 – Gold Medal
Gold Medal Winners:
Ricco Blueberry, Italy, NV
Ricco Mango Moscato, Italy, NV
Silver Medal Winners:
Candoni Prosecco Rosé DOC, 2020
Candoni Organic Cabernet Sauvignon, Sicilia IGT, 2019
Tenuta Polvaro Cabernet Sauvignon, Venezia DOC, 2017
Tenuta Polvaro Nero, Venezia DOC, 2017
Bronze Medal Winners:
Candoni Prosecco DOC, NV
Candoni Pinot Grigio, Terre Siciliane IGT, 2020
Candoni Organic Pinot Noir, Provincia Di Pavia IGT, 2020
Ricco Cherry Moscato, Italy, NV
Specializing in traditional Italian wine made from organic grapes and sustainable practices, the company proudly distributes its wine throughout the United States by Arel Group Wine & Spirits. Experts in wines traditional to Italy, the Candoni De Zan Family produces wines under the labels of Candoni, Carletto, Ricco, and Tenuta Polvaro. To find out more about the Candoni De Zan Family's extensive list of offerings, visit https://www.candonidezanwines.com. Use the "Where To Buy" tool online to find a seller near you.
About the Candoni De Zan Family
The Candoni De Zan family has been involved in winemaking since the late 1800s. A culture built around quality and integrity was established by their forefathers and has been continued by successive generations. Their wineries are located in the Veneto region of Italy, where they own Tenuta Polvaro Estate, and in Piedmont, in addition to vineyards located in other regions of Italy.
A distinct "taste for the territory" and dedication to sustainability have always distinguished the Candoni De Zan family's entire approach to winemaking. Their wines are the fruit of an enological project that emphasizes native grape varieties, which are a pure expression of their territory and transmit a unique and inimitable personality to each of their wines.
Candoni wines are imported by Arel Group Wine & Spirits, inc. Cumming, GA.
