NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The canned seafood market is expected to grow by USD 7.60 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.
The new product launches is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, illegal fishing and overfishing will hamper the market growth.
Canned Seafood Market: Product Landscape
The canned seafood market report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsets of our target market to earmark niche customer groups and simplify demographic requirements. In addition, the report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency. The canned seafood market share growth by the canned tuna segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.
Canned Seafood Market: Geographic Landscape
Spain and Germany are the key markets for the canned seafood market in Europe. Learn about the key, emerging, and untapped markets from our canned seafood market size, share, & trends analysis report for targeting your business efforts toward promising growth regions. 36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Europe has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Demand for processed seafood will facilitate the canned seafood market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- American Tuna Inc.
- Dongwon Group
- Empresas AquaChile SA
- F.C.F. Fishery Co. Ltd.
- LABEYRIE FINE FOODS
- Mowi ASA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Trident Seafoods Corp.
- Wild Planet Foods Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Canned tuna - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canned salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other canned seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
