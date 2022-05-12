The hotel's iconic tiki bar comes back to life in the Statler Lounge from Memorial Day to Labor Day, offering tropical décor, menu items and the famous Trader Vic's Mai Tai.
WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, Capital Hilton is reigniting the flame of the popular Polynesian and tropically inspired Trader Vic's restaurant inviting travelers and locals alike to experience a literal taste of the hotel's history. Working in collaboration with the original Trader Vic's restaurant first based in Oakland, California, the Capital Hilton team will transform The Statler Lounge lobby bar into a tropical destination, a Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge pop-up bar with traditional tiki décor from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The pop-up will also offer a handful of original food items and cocktails from the Trader Vic's menu, including the famous Mai Tai, created by Victor "The Trader" Bergeron in 1944, to evoke the flavors and feel of the famed restaurant.
Originally located in the basement of the Capital Hilton—which was at the time called the Statler Hilton—Trader Vic's was in operation from 1961 to 1995 and, with its location just two blocks from the White House, often hosted politicians, including Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, the latter of whom was a frequent guest.
"We are very excited to bring back such an incredible piece of fun history from our past," said General Manager of the Capital Hilton, Paolo Pedrazzini. "In such close proximity to the White House, Trader Vic's at the Statler was a sort of tropical getaway for presidents, diplomats and Washington, DC locals. We're looking forward to sparking that magic again with our Trader Vic's Mai Tai Lounge pop-up in the Statler Lounge."
To enhance the experience at Capital Hilton, guests will be invited to take part in the fun with a self-portrait area that will be decorated with the same tiki décor so that guests can commemorate their Trader Vic's experience with an Instagram-able moment.
"Trader Vic's seasonal return to the Capital Hilton and to Washington, DC is a wonderful homecoming of sorts and an exciting opportunity to come back to the exact location where we served and celebrated with our guests for over thirty years," said Rhett Rosen, CEO of Trader Vic's Worldwide. "As we come up on our 88th anniversary we are continuing to expand globally, collaborating with established tiki enthusiasts, and introducing a new generation to an influential brand whose legacy expands far beyond our restaurants' walls. We are grateful for our partners at Capital Hilton, and we look forward to a wonderful summer in our nation's capital."
Expect tiki-themed specials throughout the summer for Capital Pride, Independence Day and more as this unique experience comes to life once more at Capital Hilton.
Capital Hilton is located at 100116th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1 202-393-1000.
For more news on Hilton Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://newsroom.hilton.com/hhr.
