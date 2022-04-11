Firm Continues to Invest Across the Restaurant & Foodservice Industry with Four Investments Already Completed From Fund VI
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE)--CapitalSpring, a leading multi-strategy investment firm focused on the restaurant and foodservice industries and other multi-unit business models, today announced the final closing of CapitalSpring Investment Partners VI, L.P. and parallel funds ("Fund VI" or the "Fund") with $950 million of capital commitments. Fund VI was substantially oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $750 million. The Fund attracted backing from a diverse group of existing and new limited partners in the US and internationally, including public and private pensions, endowments, foundations, funds of funds and family offices.
"We are pleased to have received strong demand from high quality limited partners for Fund VI, and our team remains confident that our differentiated investment strategy and industry focus will continue to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Richard Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CapitalSpring. "We would like to thank all of our investors for their ongoing trust and support."
Fund VI's investment strategy focuses on providing structured loans and private equity solutions in support of buyouts, add-on acquisitions, organic growth, recapitalization and other complex financing needs. The Fund will target investments ranging from $10 million to $150 million across the restaurant and foodservice industries as well as in related businesses across the business services, technology and manufacturing sectors. CapitalSpring seeks to be a capital partner of choice to proven management teams by leveraging its deep sector expertise, in-house strategic operations resources and broad network of industry relationships to support its portfolio companies.
"Fund VI is a continuation of our longstanding flagship strategy, and we look forward to partnering with leading management teams to support their business expansion over the coming years," said Erik Herrmann, Partner and Head of the Investment Group at CapitalSpring.
Since the initial close, CapitalSpring has already completed four investments in Fund VI, representing over $200 million of invested capital.
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP served as legal advisor to CapitalSpring on this fundraise.
ABOUT CAPITALSPRING
CapitalSpring is a leading private investment firm with deep experience in the restaurant, foodservice and multi-unit industries, including franchisors and franchisees, independent chains, companies connected to the foodservice end market and related real estate opportunities. Since its launch 17 years ago, CapitalSpring has raised over $2.5 billion in committed capital and completed investments in more than 75 different restaurant brands and other multi-unit businesses, making it one of the more active and longstanding private equity/debt investors in its sector. The firm seeks opportunities where its deep industry expertise, in-house strategic and operational resources and proprietary data analytics can support companies in realizing their full potential. CapitalSpring is headquartered in Nashville and has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York.
