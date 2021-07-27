RALEIGH, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitol Coffee is pleased to announce they are now an approved distributor of S&D Coffee and Tea products. As a result of the affiliation comes the addition of fifteen industry veterans to the Capitol team, immediate scale into the hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants and convenience stores and expansion into two new states, Virginia and West Virginia, respectively.
"S&D brings extensive experience in coffee and tea production to our company," says Ben Brunson of Capitol Coffee. "We pride ourselves on offering a wide selection of local roasters to our customers, and S&D is no exception. We know our clients will enjoy their assorted product selections."
Capitol Coffee's new partnership with S&D will also allow for a greater density of service to customers who currently utilize their office coffee and pantry services. With increased bandwidth, they also have plans to expand their vending and micro market offerings, allowing for a one stop solution for businesses searching for a more convenient partner.
"This gives us a strong push into the food service, hospitality and convenience store markets. We've proudly served Southeast businesses with their office coffee solutions for more than 40 years, and look forward to expanding into other verticals that will benefit from our concierge style service and premium products," says Charles Brunson, Co-CEO of Capitol Coffee.
About Capitol Coffee
Capitol Coffee has been a family owned and operated business for more than 40 years. In addition to providing quality coffee and tea products, Capitol Coffee offers concierge-style ordering and inventory management for breakroom snacks, paper products and cleaning supplies for offices. They currently serve more than 3,000 customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Northern Georgia.
