MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Would a perfectly brewed vanilla latte add inspiration to the work day? Find out with the Capresso Café Select Professional Espresso & Cappuccino Machine, an easy-to-use model that creates a coffee bar experience for the home office. The product is trending because of increased demand from people who want to up their game from coffee to espresso, cappuccino and more – and from those who used to get their brew at a coffee shop or workplace, and are now more home-based.
The Café Select comes with a suite of features that make it a pleasure to brew coffee specialties, including an advanced pump boiler heating system, commercial-style power frother, and large cup warming compartment. The advanced boiler maintains a reservoir of hot water at the perfect brewing temperature, for faster and more consistent results. This state-of-the-art boiler offers increased brewing pressure and temperature stability.
A 15-bar pump provides optimal pressure for rich crema, the thin layer of foam that is the mark of a perfectly brewed espresso. The double spout espresso filter is convenient and easy to use, even for beginners. It can quickly create an optimal brew, producing one or two espressos at a time.
The commercial-style power frother creates perfectly foamed or steamed milk for delicious cappuccinos and lattes. A large cup warming compartment keeps cups at the ideal temperature, so you brew into pre-heated cups that will keep your beverage hotter longer.
Heavy-duty die-cast stainless steel construction adds durability and visual appeal. It features indicator lights for On/Off and Steam. The 42-oz. removable water tank adds convenience. A coffee scoop/tamper is included.
The Capresso Café Select is ideal for the home office, or wherever coffee is enjoyed. For more information, visit capresso.com.
