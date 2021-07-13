NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cardamom market, operating under the consumer staples industry. The latest report on the cardamom market 2021-2025, estimates it to register an incremental growth of by $ 168.87 mn, at a CAGR of over 3.06% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Als Spices, Cardex SA, Del Tropico SA, DS Group, Flavica spices, Imexa Inc., Kautilya Commodities, KLG Spice, MAS Enterprises Ltd., and McCormick & Company Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in prices of cardamom might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cardamom Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, 38% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the ingredients segment led the growth under the product segment. The rich aroma of cardamom in baked goods increases its demand as an essential ingredient. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cardamom market size.
- Product
- Ingredients
- Powder
- Liquid Extract
- Application
- Food And Beverages
- Medical
- Other
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cardamom market report covers the following areas:
- Cardamom Market Size
- Cardamom Market Trends
- Cardamom Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cardamom market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cardamom market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cardamom market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardamom market, vendors
