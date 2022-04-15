NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carp Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.13 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing awareness of carp's health benefits, particularly in developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is one of the primary drivers driving the worldwide carp market's rise. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growing awareness about the health benefits of carp, growing demand for carp used in aquatic weed control, emergence of land-based fish farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing demand for substitutes like tuna, salmon, and other seafoods, illegal fishing and overfishing and distribution and logistics challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carp Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Carp Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Grass Carp
- Silver Carp
- Comman Carp
- Bighead Carp
- Other Carps
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
During the forecast period, APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. Carp's main markets in APAC include Canada, China, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Carp market growth in APAC would be aided by rising population and rising demand for inexpensive proteins over the forecast period.
Carp Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carp market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies growth prospects in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the carp market growth during the next few years.
Carp Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Baiyang Investment Group Inc.
- Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.
- Lana Springs Fish Farm
- OWEN AND WILLIAMS
- Quintons Orchard Fish Farm
- Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.
- VS Fisheries
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
- Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
Carp Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carp market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carp market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carp market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carp market vendors
Carp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 14.13 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.7
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Baiyang Investment Group Inc., Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd., Lana Springs Fish Farm, OWEN AND WILLIAMS, Quintons Orchard Fish Farm, Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd., Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., VS Fisheries, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Grass carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Grass carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Silver carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Silver carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Comman carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comman carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Bighead carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bighead carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Other carps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other carps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Baiyang Investment Group Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Lana Springs Fish Farm
- Exhibit 108: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Key offerings
- 10.6 OWEN AND WILLIAMS
- Exhibit 111: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Overview
- Exhibit 112: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Key offerings
- 10.7 Quintons Orchard Fish Farm
- Exhibit 114: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Key offerings
- 10.8 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 VS Fisheries
- Exhibit 124: VS Fisheries - Overview
- Exhibit 125: VS Fisheries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: VS Fisheries - Key offerings
- 10.11 Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
