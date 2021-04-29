DAVIS, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing market information, has been selected by Casey's, a convenience store chain operating more than 2,200 stores in 16 states, to expand market insights.
Casey's offers self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. Its first store opened in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. From there, they opened more stores in other small towns across the state.
Engage3's solutions will allow Casey's to expand their visibility to market information and improve the efficiency while doing so.
"In addition to the cloud-based visualization and insights that will now be available to us at Casey's, we are excited about Engage3's suite of mobile applications. CIM: MissionScanner provides efficiencies to what is a very manual process today," said Keith Day, Retail Pricing and Analytics Manager at Casey's. "The mobile capability provides us flexibility and the data seamlessly integrates into our system."
"We are proud to welcome Casey's, one of the world's fastest-growing retailers in recent years, as a customer," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO. "We look forward to partnering with the Casey's team to enhance their market visibility as they ensure a great experience for all their guests."
To request a 30-day trial of Engage3's CIM mobile apps, you can go to: http://www.engage3.com/missions-trial.
CIM is currently in use at six of the 10 largest retailers in North America and provides the most comprehensive view of market data to retailers.
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
International Data Corporation (IDC) recently positioned Engage3 as a Leader in its MarketScape Vendor Analysis Report for changing the game and leading the next frontier in strategic pricing solutions. Engage3 has also been listed in the Inc. 5000 for 5 years in a row since 2017.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image management solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.
Media Contact
Katrina Odsinada, Engage3, 530-309-6341, kodsinada@engage3.com
SOURCE Engage3