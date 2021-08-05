NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The catering services market is poised to grow by USD 104.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The report on the catering services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of online catering.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by service (Contract catering services and Concession catering services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The marketing initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the catering services market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The catering services market covers the following areas:
Catering Services Market Sizing
Catering Services Market Forecast
Catering Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark Corp.
- bartlett mitchell Ltd.
- CH and Co Catering Group Ltd.
- Delaware North Companies Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Dine Contract Catering Ltd.
- DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
- DoorDash Inc.
- Elior Group SA
- The Emirates Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
