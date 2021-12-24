COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In developing Cattlemen's Coffee House in Franklinton, Louisiana, Owners Schantell and Lane Russell sought to bring their local community together over terrific coffee. The shop also pays tribute to generations of cattlemen in Washington Parish.
"Coffee makes people happy and brings people together," Schantell said. "Also, farming and cattle ranching have played a huge role in my family's heritage through four generations: my great-grandparents, grandparents, parents and finally, us."
Although they love coffee, the couple had no experience in running a coffee shop.
Lane's career has been in offshore and international oil drilling. Schantell has worked as a nurse in neurology and pain management.
She stayed with her cousin in Baton Rouge while attending nursing school. "I went to a coffee shop called Charlies that had a great environment," she recalled. "We wanted to bring something like that to our community."
A search for support led to award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Based on Seven Steps to Success: a Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee by Founder and President Greg Ubert, the 7-Steps program has helped open over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states.
"We're excited to welcome Schantell and Lane to the Crimson Cup community," Ubert said. "We look forward to helping them grow their business in the months and years to come."
A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise, hands-on training and industry-leading coffee shop supplies.
Seven Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners through every step – from finding a location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to laying out the shop, training staff and more.
"I had no idea what I was getting myself into," Schantell said. "After discussing franchising options with other roasters, Crimson Cup almost sounded too good to be true."
"But it truly is as good as it sounds. The one-on-one relationships throughout the entire process ensured I was never left to struggle on my own," she added. "The 7 Steps team was always available for questions and support. They're awesome!"
She found Step Two, Focus on Efficiency Of Equipment Layout, the most valuable. "My coffee house is in a unique location, so the help with making it as efficient as possible was really helpful," she said. "The book is still in my office, and I refer to it all the time."
She had this advice for others who are considering opening their own coffee shops: "Don't try to do this on your own. Don't think that Crimson Cup is too good to be true; they really are so helpful throughout the process."
The new coffee shop serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and organic infused teas. Orders can be placed in shop or through a mobile ordering app.
The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, is winning 5-star reviews from local coffee drinkers.
"The coffee is the best coffee I've ever had," said one Facebook reviewer.
The roaster's exceptional craft and specialty coffees have earned top industry honors, including Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, and Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year.
The signature drink is the Cattlemen's Mocha, which melds white chocolate, caramel and steamed milk with an espresso base. It can be served hot, frozen or over ice.
The Russells invite everyone in Franklinton and Washington Parish to visit Cattleman's Coffee House at 1809 Main Street, inside the new Forshag's Drugstore across from Riverside Medical Center.
"We designed our coffee shop to give special meaning to our community and its heritage," Schantell said. "Cattlemen nowadays are not recognized for their perseverance."
To keep up with events and announcements, including new menu items and future grand opening celebrations, follow the shop's Facebook Page.
