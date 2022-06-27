NEW YORK , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The caviar market size is set to grow by USD 498.45 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7%. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Russian Federation and Italy are the key markets for caviar in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. The European Union (EU) is the biggest importer and also one of the largest consumers of caviar globally. The demand for organic caviar is also increasing among consumers in Europe. The ban on sturgeon fishing has led to the growth of sturgeon farms in the region.
- The rising demand for luxury foods will be one of the major factors driving caviar market growth.
- The rise in the disposable income of consumers has increased the demand for luxury products around the globe and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
- Personal luxury goods, cars, food items, and fine wine and spirits are the major luxury goods demanded by customers. Currently, the luxury food market is also witnessing consumer interest in rare products such as caviar due to its limited availability along with a high price tag.
The market research report segments the caviar market by Product (Inorganic caviar and Organic caviar), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Independent retailers, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Revenue Generating Segment: The caviar market share growth by the inorganic caviar segment will be significant for revenue generation. The relatively low price of inorganic caviar, when compared with that of organic caviar, is driving the sale of the products in the market. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the caviar market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
