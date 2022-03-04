IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBS NorthStar, the hospitality industry's first provider of a tablet-based, omnichannel ordering solution, announced today that it has partnered with COGS-Well, a provider of easy-to-install and maintain restaurant inventory, recipe, and commissary management software. The two companies have combined to offer seamlessly integrated, best of breed solutions, for restaurant front-of-house and back-office management.
"Restaurant POS and inventory control go together like soup and sandwich", said Dave Douglas, Partner, at COGS-Well. "When menu item sales are combined with menu item recipes, an operator can determine what their cost of sales and inventory item usage should be. They can also evaluate the profitability of their menu items. CBS NorthStar's cloud-based POS made integrating our systems a snap."
"Cogs-Well's leadership team has proven time and time again to understand what restaurants need from their back-office solution," said Jeremy Julian, Chief Operating Officer for CBS NorthStar. "They created an easy-to-use and easy-to-implement solution that fits well with the NorthStar suite of products to help restaurants thrive in ever-changing times."
"We use CBS NorthStar POS and COGS-Well inventory control at our Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill restaurant in South Beach, Florida. Our menu item sales mix that is captured by NorthStar updates automatically and seamlessly to COGS-Well where we can determine theoretical costs and perform further analysis on our menu items," said Charles Reiser, IT & POS Manager for Blue Ribbon Restaurants.
About COGS-Well
COGS-Well provides inventory control, recipe costing, and commissary management software to the restaurant industry. COGS-Well is unique because it can be installed very quickly and is also very easy to maintain. COGS-Well is the only restaurant inventory system provider that includes a "receiving audit" service to maintain the inventory database for our customers and at no added fee. For more information, visit https://cogs-well.com.
About CBS NorthStar
Developed expressly for the food-service industry, NorthStar delivers a robust cloud-based omnichannel point-of-sale system for hospitality businesses that integrates point of sale, guest ordering, kiosk, web and online ordering into one solution. In addition to being EMV compliant, NorthStar is processor agnostic and allows hospitality businesses to choose their credit card processing company. NorthStar was developed by Irvine, California-based Custom Business Solutions, which has decades of experience in cash management for restaurant companies, to address market changes in technology and its rapid adaptation in the hospitality industry. For more information, visit https://northstarrestaurantpos.com.
