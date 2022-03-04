HERMITAGE, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCL Container, North America's leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging, has unveiled a new aluminum wine bottle shaped like a classic burgundy. The new container meets the ever-increasing demand for sustainability and freshness while honoring the classic shape of a conventional wine bottle.
Designed with CCL Container's BodyShapes shaping technology, the 750 ml aluminum bottle is resealable with a threaded cap that can keep the wine fresh for longer than a traditional glass bottle. With higher thermal conductivity and chill retention than glass and plastic, aluminum bottles cool quickly and stay cooler for a longer period of time.
Because the threading in the cap does not contain plastic, the entire container, made from virgin aluminum, is 100 percent recyclable. Despite a wide diameter, aluminum bottles weigh less than glass bottles and are less expensive to ship, while superior durability makes aluminum wine bottles virtually unbreakable.
"The wine industry is steeped in tradition that dates back thousands of years, yet many brands and wine drinkers are clamoring for innovation," said Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales for CCL Container. "The new, burgundy-shaped aluminum wine bottle provides the best of all worlds in terms of quality, freshness, sustainability, and unique branding opportunities."
Wine brands tend to blend with one another on the shelf in terms of appearance. No longer held back by the decorating limitations of paper labels, CCL Container's burgundy-shaped aluminum bottle enables wineries to take advantage of expanded design options. Multi-color lithography up to nine colors, embossing and debossing of graphics and logos, and a variety of finishes make it possible to create brand distinction and differentiation.
CCL Container looks forward to partnering with makers of reds, whites, rosés, sparkling wines, and more. From small, local wineries to established, world-renowned brands, aluminum wine bottles in the timeless shape of burgundy represent an opportunity for innovation while paying homage to wine's rich history.
Learn more about CCL Container's innovative aluminum beverage bottle manufacturing and design capabilities by visiting: https://cclcontainer.com/markets-served/beverages/
About CCL Container
CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than two hundred units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. The company is headquartered in Hermitage, PA, and operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to Hermitage, PA, plant locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.
CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with over 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.
For more information on CCL Container, visit: http://www.cclcontainer.com
