HERMITAGE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For wine enthusiasts, nothing is more disappointing than discovering that an open bottle of wine has turned sour before it can be fully consumed. CCL Container, North America's leading manufacturer of recyclable aluminum packaging, has partnered with Silvadore Brands to provide consumers with a simple and convenient wine preservation process that eliminates virtually all product spoilage.
Utilizing CCL Container's aluminum aerosol containers, Silvadore Wine Essentials preserves a wine's flavor and integrity long after the bottle is opened. The product utilizes food-grade argon gas as a preservation agent. By dispensing two sprays from the container's press-top actuator into an open wine bottle, the argon gas rests on top of the remaining wine, functioning as a barrier that prevents oxidation. This colorless, tasteless barrier maintains the wine's original freshness and flavor structure for up to two weeks after initial uncorking.
The revolutionary product represents a much more convenient and affordable alternative to other wine preservation systems that often involve expensive, bulky components. "Consumers are drawn to the simplicity and effectiveness of this aerosol solution," notes Kimberly Kizer, Vice President of Sales for CCL Container. "Our aluminum container is both highly functional and distinctively attractive, helping Silvadore distinguish its brand and unique product in the increasingly competitive wine industry." With wholesale pricing available, Wine Essentials is also partnering with wineries, restaurants, and other venues, allowing these businesses to freely open more bottles while reducing overall waste.
The product is marketed in a sleek, contoured brushed aluminum aerosol bottle that holds 0.3 oz of argon gas, which is enough for approximately 50 uses. CCL Containers has utilized its body shaping technology to create a contoured neck that allows for improved grip and handling. High-end decorating gives the containers a premium look and feel that catches the eye. In addition, the lightweight, transportable aluminum construction makes Wine Essentials ideal for using on-the-go or in the great outdoors. Like all of CCL's 100% virgin aluminum containers, Wine Essentials bottles are fully recyclable.
Learn more about CCL Container's innovative aluminum beverage bottle manufacturing capabilities by visiting: https://cclcontainer.com/aluminum-packaging/aerosol-cans/.
About Silvadore Brands
Headquartered in Chargin Falls, OH, Silvadore Brands' mission is to "make the wine experience better." Founded in 2018, the privately held company provides information, education, and exclusive products that help consumers and businesses expand the enjoyment of wine and wine revenue. For more information, visit: https://www.silvadorebrands.com.
About CCL Container
CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging for a broad range of consumer products and market sectors. State-of-the-art manufacturing lines produce finished containers at rates of more than 200 units per minute in a complete range of sizes, shapes and styles, with a full spectrum of inline decorating options available. The company is headquartered in Hermitage, PA and operates three manufacturing facilities in North America. In addition to Hermitage, PA, plant locations include Mexico City and Guanajuato, Mexico. All facilities are ISO 9002 Registered.
CCL Container is a division of CCL Industries, one of the largest specialty packaging companies in the world. CCL Industries employs over 21,000 personnel, with over 180 production facilities operating in 40 countries.
For more information on CCL Container, visit: http://www.cclcontainer.com
