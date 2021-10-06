DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services announces the addition of Antoinette Ryan as Director, Quality Assurance. Antoinette (Toni) will report to Vice President, Nicole Shanks, and will be responsible for overseeing CCS's quality assurance department, procedures, and policies.
Toni comes to CCS with over 19 years of experience in Quality Control and Quality Assurance Management within cGMP biomanufacturing, food science, and pharmaceutical industries. Throughout her career, Toni has held various leadership positions utilizing project management, the use of QA systems, FDA (Food and Drug Administration) PAI preparations, and cGMP biomanufacturing training.
"Toni's knowledge and background will be valued as our business and quality team continue to scale nationwide," said President Eric Goldmann.
Toni is a Midwest native who graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a BS in Biological Sciences. She has led teams of all sizes and holds multiple certifications, including an ASQ Six Sigma Green Belt and a HIPPA Certification for Business.
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that included: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
