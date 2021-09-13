JAKARTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Around the middle of August – September each year, people in some countries, from young to old, linger the feeling of the Mid-Autumn festival filled with a sense of togetherness and appreciation toward our families, partners, and friends. Gratitude gift-giving on such an occasion, therefore, has become a cultural beauty that they have treasured.
Being known as the noble symbol of gratitude for decades, Danisa understands that the Mid-Autumn occasion is meaningful, valuable for togetherness with the family in some of its key countries. Danisa wants to be a part of a meaningful Mid-Autumn celebration for you to express the deepest gratitude to the ones who you really care and love.
This year, despite the limitations faced by many people, with thoughtfulness, sincerity, and happiness packed in Danisa, we can celebrate the festivity with utmost gratitude. This year is exceptional for everyone as we have been facing lots of challenges caused by the pandemic. Many families get separated, and many loving words are left unspoken due to the distance.
Danisa hopes to enable people to profoundly speak their true heart and gratitude to the fullness, creating a joyous festive celebration with your beloved under the moon.
Here are 4 reasons to try Danisa Butter Cookies as a perfect choice for gift-giving during Mid Autumn celebration for the loved ones:
Made with an Authentic Danish Recipe
Danisa Butter Cookies has produced world-renowned butter cookies with the authentic Danish recipe passed down generations, combining the finest ingredients. Danisa Butter Cookies is baked to golden perfection, has a rich buttery flavor, pleasing aroma, and a satisfyingly crisp texture, making the Mid-Autumn celebration with your family more complete.
Guaranteed Quality
The production of Danisa Butter Cookies is strictly supervised and approved by Master Bakers from Danish Specialty Foods Denmark. First, the richness and flavor of the dough itself are thoroughly examined; once it has earned a seal of approval from the Master Bakers, the dough goes through several zones in the oven to be transformed into perfect golden brown, buttery, and crisp cookies. This is why Danisa, the high-quality butter cookies, is an ideal gift to express your gratitude in Mid-Autumn to your loved ones.
The World's Leading Butter Cookies
Danisa Butter Cookies is a global brand that has successfully delighted consumers in many countries across five continents. It is known for its commitment to producing the same quality of Danish butter cookies as the original. Therefore, the popularity of Danisa Butter Cookies is an undeniable fact. When it comes to gifting, people want to give the best gift that reflects their thoughtfulness, and to give such a prestigious global brand like Danisa, will portray the symbol of gratitude to your loved ones.
Meaningful Variety of The Flavors
Inspired by the Danish gifting culture, in which Danish people love to give each other butter cookies on special occasions, Danisa has incorporated this essence to bring a sense of togetherness and happiness on the occasion of the Full Moon Festival, including:
● Harvest Moon: round butter cookies with crispy coconut flavor, giving an extraordinary savory sensation. The creation of this flavor is related to the story that Mid-Autumn Festivals, fortuitously, encounter the celebration of harvesting in Danish, which both mark a meaningful and joyful occasion when the work is finished, and there's time to spend with loved ones.
● Butter Pretzel: butter cookie with sugar sprinkles like crystal, with a pretzel form reflecting the emblem of Denmark.
● Sugar Slice: crunchy butter-shaped cookies with a sprinkling of sugar on top.
● Vanilla Ring: the most favorite classic butter cookie, vanilla flavor, and butter texture is served in the form of ring shape.
● Currant Crunch: original butter cookies combined with crisp and flavorful currant.
Aside from the traditional butter cookies, Danisa has several variants of different and unique flavors; Danisa Choco Cashew Butter Cookies, a combination of the earthy goodness of cashew nuts with real chocolate; Currant Crunch Butter Cookies with fresh currants to create a perfectly unique blend of tart and sweetness with a crisp and crunchy texture; and Cranberry Butter Cookies with fresh cranberries, the favorite combination of bright cranberries with the golden, luscious butter cookie that melts in the mouth. The buttery flavor that comes through in every cookie creates a sense of warm enjoyable moment and makes every bite tasty.
Craving already? Get a tin of Danisa Butter Cookies and get lost in the heaven of luxury taste!
Media Contact
Bernandy Christian, iProspect, +62 2127883138 Ext: 2904, bernandy.christian@iprospect.com
SOURCE Danisa Butter Cookies