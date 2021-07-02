SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Independence Day celebrations in full swing again, it's time to celebrate with friends and family alike. No one wants to spend time in their hot kitchen baking for guests to celebrate the holiday. DecoCookies, the number one hand-decorated cookie in the world, has created fresh baked butter cookies in red, white and blue royal frosting available exclusively at Costco's in the San Francisco Bay area to help families and friends celebrate July 4th!
While these cookies are perfect for Independence Day, DecoCookies will make entertaining a breeze this summer! With a perfectly crumbly exterior and sweet taste, your guests will love this cookie that is almost too pretty to eat. Kids and adults will be begging for seconds. DecoCookies has crafted a universe of fun decorations for its already delicious real butter cookies. Themes for every occasion such as birthday, holiday, or summer sun are available to celebrate. Each cookie is always hand-decorated by a team of talented artisans through a rigorous and creative process.
There's no need to worry about sensitive nut allergies because all DecoCookies are 100% peanut and tree nut-free. They are baked fresh daily with the quality ingredients you and your loved ones deserve, like AA Grade butter and no artificial flavors or fillers such as palm oil.
DecoCookies was born when self-taught baker and passionate artist Eliana Campos Berry started decorating her homemade butter cookies for her children and community. Today, her middle son Mauricio, runs DecoCookies with her as CEO, while Eliana dreams up new cookie creations and categories. Now DecoCookies has grown to decorate 70,000 cookies a day with that same perfect texture and buttery taste in each one.
These treats are perfect for celebrating all summer long. Leave the cookie decorating to the cookie artists at DecoCookies and save your time for enjoying summer with a sweet treat. Bringing these cookies to your summer gatherings, camp, or playdates and impress your friends and family! Make the upcoming holiday memorable with a DecoCookie Patriotic cookie that is not cookie cutter found exclusively at Bay Area Costco's!
About DecoCookies
DecoCookies has grown from the home bakery of a self-taught chef and artist, Eliana Campos Berry, into the largest decorated cookie company in North America, hand-crafting over 70,000 cookies daily through a remarkable baking process that integrates home traditions with cutting-edge technology, creativity, and innovation. Ensuring that everyone can enjoy decorated cookies year-round, DecoCookies created the most expansive collections of Hand-Decorated cookies on the market and innovated new cookie creations like their Paint Your Own Cookies and Cookie Ornaments, Mug Hugger cookies, Clean Label cookies, and Chocolate cookies. DecoCookies always bakes with the highest quality ingredients, and never with artificial flavors, artificial fillers, or nut allergens.
