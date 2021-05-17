WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Iconic Trail's Sixth Year is Better Than Ever
As the sixth year of the Butler County Donut Trail continues, the Butler County Visitors Bureau (BCVB) is gearing up to celebrate National Donut Day on June 4. As people embrace the opportunity to travel near or far this summer, individuals are invited to kick off the summer travel season by completing the nation's first-ever donut trail on National Donut Day. To mark the "kick" off, BCVB is giving away five pairs of special edition Donut Trail shoes.
Highlighting local artisan donut shops, the BCVB launched in January 2016 the Donut Trail, which highlights a baker's dozen locally owned, mom-and-pop donut shops. The trail spans 80 miles and takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete. Since its inception, over 28,000 people from all 50 states and 23 countries have completed the Donut Trail, bringing in over $3.5 million in economic impact into Butler County, Ohio.
"Butler County, Ohio, is proud to be home to one of the highest numbers of donut shops per capita in the Midwest, with one donut shop for every 17,000 residents," said Mark Hecquet, President & CEO of the Butler County Visitors Bureau. "The Donut Trail is just one of the many unique and innovative experiences in Butler County that provide lasting memories for families and individuals alike."
New for 2021
New this year, BCVB has introduced its Donut Concierge, a dedicated service staffed by tourism experts. Already the recipient of more than 200 calls, the concierge helps with all Donut Trail-related questions and assists in planning a Donut Trail trip.
The newest bake shop on the trail is The Donut Dude, which opened in Liberty Township at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. It brings to 13 the total number of dedicated donut businesses on the trail.
How it Works
Trail participants can experience the Donut Trail by collecting stamps and filling in an official passport at each required location. Passports can be picked up in participating donut shops or downloaded from the Donut Trail website. Once complete, each passport can be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. The T-shirt design changes annually, and the 2021 t-shirt declares the passport recipient has become a "Certified Donut Expert."
For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download the passport, please visit BCDonutTrail.com. Visitors can also experience the Donut Trail with Butler County's all new TikTok ([@bcdonuttrail), created exclusively to feature videos from the Donut Trail. When planning a visit to Butler County for the Donut Trail and other great local destinations, visit the BCVB website to order the 2021 Butler County Insider Guide.
To download Butler County Donut Trail images and T-shirt designs, please use this link.
About the Butler County Visitors Bureau
The Butler County Visitors Bureau (BCVB) is the premier regional destination marketing organization for leisure travel, sports, meeting, and group tourism in Butler County, Ohio. It is dedicated to contributing to a thriving local economy through a strong regional and national tourism presence. For more information, visit gettothebc.com.
Media Contact
Rebecca Kerr, Butler County Visitors Bureau, 330-636-6261, rebecca@inspireprgroup.com
SOURCE Butler County Visitors Bureau