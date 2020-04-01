DENVER, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While people everywhere are looking to spice up their cooking routine and use ingredients they have on hand, the experts at Beef. It's What's For Dinner. have partnered with 3 leading chefs to provide restaurant-level inspiration to the home cook.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8707751-beef-its-whats-for-dinner-beef-substitutes/
As home cooks stock up on staples, like beef, and get creative with what they have on hand, why not make beef the substitute and use it in place of other popular proteins in family favorite dishes. To show just how easy these fun recipe twists can be, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. partnered with three nationally recognized chefs inviting each to find a creative way to substitute beef for a more commonly used protein in one of their favorite dishes. The delectable resulting recipes include:
- Peking Chuck: In this nod to Peking Duck, Top Chef finalist, Joe Sasto replaces the duck with a Chuck Roast for a unique Asian-inspired beef meal.
- Korean Fried Beef (KFB): Who needs fried chicken when you can enjoy fried beef at home? Acclaimed NYC chef Esther Choi shows how to make this classic dish with a beefy Korean twist.
- Cowlamari: For this tasty treat, beloved Chicago chef and Food Network regular, Lamar Moore, replaces the surf with turf and turns Calamari into Cowlamari.
"We hope these dishes will inspire home cooks to experiment in the kitchen and get creative with the ingredients they have on hand," said Alisa Harrison, senior vice president of Global Marketing and Research at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "With many of us spending more time at home than ever before, a little fun in the kitchen can keep the family busy and make mealtime even more enjoyable."
Beef is a great option to include in any meal because it not only tastes great, but is also packed full of important nutrients. Beef is a great source of 10 essential nutrients like high-quality protein, zinc, iron, selenium and B-vitamins, all of which are important for maintaining good health through all life stages.
For those looking for even more beefy tips and tricks for the kitchen, Chuck Knows Beef the first all-knowing beef virtual assistant powered by Google Artificial Intelligence, is the perfect solution. Chuck can help home cooks with everything from cuts and nutrition information to recipes and cooking tips.
The "beef substitute" recipes and Chuck can be found at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. Also on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com are hundreds more scrumptious recipes and a series of digital cooking lessons with detailed instructions and tips for a dozen different cooking methods, from grilling to pressure cooking, these cooking lessons are a great resource for all levels of home chefs.
About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com and NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com, managed by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is the authority on all things beef. From creative recipes and beefy inspiration, to nutrition facts and information about how beef is produced, there's something for everyone. NCBA is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
