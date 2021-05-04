SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellarPass, the leading wine industry booking and guest management platform, has announced they have recently expanded their integration with WineDirect to provide additional functionality, reliability, and platform capability. The recent improvements to the integration builds on a technology partnership that has been in place since 2010.
"When CellarPass started way back in the spring of 2009, we reached out to the popular wine industry eCommerce platforms and WineDirect at the time was one of those forward-thinking companies," stated CellarPass co-founder Jonathan Elliman. "Over the following years, we're pleased to look back and see ourselves as the pioneers that envisioned the integration roadmap to exchange customer data, properly handle prepaid reservations and first to introduce the concept of club-level recognition for reservations", continues Jonathan. "As CellarPass got bigger and bigger, we added other partners such as AMS, MicroWorks, VinSUITE, bLoyal, Salesforce, Commerce7 and most recently, Shopify, to our list of certified integrated partners that have benefited our innovative approach and unique wine industry experience."
Today, CellarPass continues to push the integration envelope as they have recently re-imagined their integration with WineDirect to allow expanded club and contact type-level integration points that help identify unique individuals booking reservations or purchasing tickets, offering the best online guest booking experience available.
"Want to offer an exclusive experience to club members or offer multiple-level, automated discounting based your guests' relationship with your winery or tasting room? We've got it!" says Spencer Kuhn, account manager at CellarPass. "Want guests' information to be automatically added to your WineDirect database? We've got it, continues Kuhn. "We've always been proud of our integration with WineDirect, but with these recent improvements, allow our properties to provide even more customization as to who can book, when, where and how plus be able to look up existing customers stored in WineDirect from within CellarPass, saving staff countless hours every week", says Kuhn.
The integration upgrade for WineDirect customers is complimentary for any existing CellarPass subscriber with the WineDirect integration enabled. Additional training to go over the different options are also available at no charge. "Our goal is to not only provide the best platform but continue our reputation of providing the best customer service, to our guests and to our admin users, giving them the level of attention and service, they deserve", says Jonathan Elliman.
Any CellarPass subscriber that is also using WineDirect should seriously consider connecting the two platforms which can be completed in just a few minutes. For more information on the CellarPass platform, visit CellarPass.com/GetStarted.
# # #
About CellarPass
Celebrating 11 years, CellarPass is the leading real-time guest management platform designed for the wine industry that offers visitors an easy way to buy tickets and book reservations, online or through a mobile-friendly website. Headquartered in San Francisco, with local offices in Paso Robles, Seattle and Napa Valley, CellarPass offers enterprise-level guest management platform for the alcohol industry that allows the leading wineries, breweries and distilleries a tool that enhances the visitor experience while building long-lasting relationships. For more information about CellarPass, visit http://www.cellarpass.com. Follow CellarPass on Facebook at facebook.com/cellarpass, on Twitter at twitter.com/cellarpass and on Instagram at instagram.com/cellarpass to get fresh updates.
Media Contacts:
Sarah Elliman, CEO, co-founder
(855) 423-4448
Media Contact
Sarah Elliman, CellarPass, +1 855-423-4448 Ext: 304, media@cellarpass.com
SOURCE CellarPass