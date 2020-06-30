VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerplate, the leading hospitality partner to North America's premier sports entertainment venues, today announced the signing of a new multi-year agreement with the new Virginia Beach Sports Center. This state-of-the-art facility, owned by The City of Virginia Beach and managed by Eastern Sports Management, will host a diverse roster of sporting events and tournaments when it opens in November 2020. Located across the street from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, it is steps away from local shops, restaurants and attractions, including the beautiful boardwalk and beaches of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
The partnership will grant Centerplate management of catering, food and beverage, and concessions services at the venue, which is scheduled to open in November 2020. Centerplate is also the exclusive food service partner to the Virginia Beach Convention Center and will tap its extensive local network of suppliers and hospitality staff to deliver a best-in-class experience for the sports center.
"We are thrilled to be working with Centerplate as our hospitality partner to create exciting menu concepts that will have guests wanting to come back again and again," said Andy Ballard Vice President of Eastern Sports Management. "The Center is in the ideal location, strategically located a short distance away from the beautiful Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The experience our guests have matters to us, and food service is a big part of that. We have partnered with Centerplate to ensure that this part of our service is nothing short of first-class."
With 285,000 square feet of space, including 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts, a 200 meter, hydraulically banked track, seating for 5,000 spectators and more, the new Sports Center will be popular for the entire local community and visitors alike. There is also an additional 195,000 square feet of programmable space which can accommodate a variety of events using court space along with ability to lay the track flat.
"We are excited to enhance the guest experience for all who come to the Virginia Beach Sports Center to enjoy an event," said Steve Pangburn, Centerplate Chief Executive Officer. "Our team will hit the ground running, with a focus on hospitable service, partnerships with premium local, regional and national partners, and innovative new menus. The ambitious vision of the Virginia Beach CVB and Eastern Sports Management makes this an exciting new venture for us."
Through understanding the local food trends along with offering dynamic customer service, Centerplate is influencing and setting a new standard for Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas. The team will provide experienced talent that leverages recognized culinary, hospitality, facility design and development best practices to deliver a highly distinctive and innovative product offering for the benefit of the community.
About Eastern Sports Management
Founded in 2005, Eastern Sports Management was created to develop and manage sports properties while keeping millions of people active. Each of these facilities focus on that goal of keeping people active by offering programs for individuals at any age. The offerings range from top level tournaments and leagues to birthday parties, before & after school, summer camps, and much more. Each facility also houses food and beverage operations to cater to guests' needs.
About the Virginia Beach CVB
The Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is responsible for promoting year-round leisure, business, meetings and conventions, international and sports travel to Virginia's most populous city. Virginia Beach also is the number one vacation destination in Virginia. As the official destination marketing organization for the coastal city, the Virginia Beach CVB is responsible for ongoing advocacy for the tourism and hospitality industry – which is one of Virginia Beach's largest industries.
About Centerplate
Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to super heroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally-inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.
