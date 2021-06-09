DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Goodman, Warren Olsen, Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, Russ Matthews and Brett Story (the "Founding Partners") today announced the launch of Centrum Cibus Partners. This new investment partnership taking its name from the Latin centrum meaning "center" and cibus meaning "food" will focus on investing in center-of-store food and beverage brands, with a specific focus on premium and/or better-for-you brands.
Centrum Cibus Partners' initial acquisition targets are businesses with enterprise values between $100 million and $1 billion which have defensible market, customer and product positions that result in predictable, recurring and stable revenues and earnings.
"We're very enthusiastic about the possibilities for Centrum Cibus," said Warren Olsen, Chairman and a Founding Partner. "With Mark, Bobbi, Brett and Russ, we have assembled a proven team which brings together deep and significant experience in food and retail, along with investment banking, private equity and legal expertise. We're especially excited that with Mark Goodman as CEO and a Founding Partner we will have the leadership of someone with extensive C-suite experience as both a supplier and buyer of products and brands in the food and beverage industry."
"We believe that our team has a unique opportunity to build a premium platform of center-of-store food and beverage brands," said Mark Goodman, CEO and a Founding Partner. "We also believe that we are an excellent solution for family-owned brands that would like to transition ownership from the family but also want to ensure that an acquiror will honor, nurture and grow these brands, recognizing that they have often been built over several generations."
About Centrum Cibus Partners
Based in Denver, Colorado, Centrum Cibus Partners was launched as an investment partnership by five very experienced C-level executives (Bobbi Babitz Armstrong, Mark Goodman, Russ Matthews, Warren Olsen and Brett Story) to establish a platform for growth in the food and beverage industry by investing in "center-of-store" food and beverage brands with a primary focus on premium and/or better-for-you brands.
Centrum Cibus Partners seeks acquisition targets with defensible market, customer and product positions that result in predictable, recurring and stable revenue and earnings streams. Centrum Cibus looks to create value by improving operations and enhancing brands, not by the use of excessive leverage or other financial engineering. By partnering with patient and prudent capital providers, Centrum Cibus looks to provide sellers with creative and flexible deal terms to meet their needs.
Centrum Cibus Partners strongly believes that environmental factors, social issues and effective corporate governance (often referred to as "ESG factors") are critical components in determining and sustaining a brand's success in the food and beverage sector and are integral to Centrum Cibus Partners' investment decisions. Centrum Cibus is also passionately committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is reflected in its senior leadership team.
