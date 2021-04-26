WASHINGTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
CGTN America releases "Climate Change and Food Waste", a video report examining the surprising connection between spoiled food and global warming and what individuals can do to help fix the problem.
Consumers may not give much thought to the amount of food they waste, but globally it amounts to 30 percent of all food produced in a year – 40 percent in the United States. Food takes up more space in U.S. landfills than any other category of garbage. And the methane given off by all of that rotting food is just one of the many sources of greenhouse gases attributable to food waste. Emissions also come from agriculture production, the energy needed to process and transport the food, and deforestation.
Individuals can waste less by taking simple steps such as planning and cooking meals in advance. An expert interviewed in the report also suggests not throwing out produce with blemishes and resisting the temptation to purchase unneeded food.
"Grocery stores are really good at getting us to impulse buy," says Kathryn Kellogg, founder of Going Zero Waste. "The way grocery stores are set up is to give the appearance of abundance because the appearance of abundance causes us to buy more food than we need."
